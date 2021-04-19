The Highlights Of Garcetti's State Of The City Address

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

LAist only exists with your help.

Join us live for our annual State of the City address.



Together, we can recover, rebuild, and reimagine a more just, resilient, sustainable, equitable and fair city for every Angeleno.#SOTC2021 https://t.co/D5NIDC4clv — City of Los Angeles (@LACity) April 20, 2021

Mayor Eric Garcetti gave his state of the city address today and presented highlights of the budget he will propose to the city council.

While details of the budget will be divulged on Tuesday, here are some of the highlights:

A guaranteed basic income program will be piloted with a $24 million investment.

The city's spending on homelessness initiatives will be dramatically boosted to $950 million.

$151 million in additional funds for programs and pilots to advance racial justice and economic progress.

$25 million to help 5,000 small businesses reopen and rebuild with grants of $5,000.

$235 million for the city's Emergency Rental Assistance program, intended to help up to 100,000 households.

Many of these programs will be funded with $1.3 billion from the federal government's American Rescue Plan.

Los Angeles County's CEO is also proposing a 2021-22 budget this week. It includes at least $100 million for community development and alternatives to incarceration. The county is expecting $1.9 billion from the American Rescue Plan.