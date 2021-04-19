Support for LAist comes from
Politics

The Highlights Of Garcetti's State Of The City Address

By  LAist Staff
Published Apr 19, 2021 3:45 PM
US-POLITICS-GARCETTI
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti smiles after holding his annual State of the City address from the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, California on April 19, 2021.
(GARY CORONADO
/
Pool/ AFP via Getty Images)
Mayor Eric Garcetti gave his state of the city address today and presented highlights of the budget he will propose to the city council.

While details of the budget will be divulged on Tuesday, here are some of the highlights:

  • A guaranteed basic income program will be piloted with a $24 million investment.
  • The city's spending on homelessness initiatives will be dramatically boosted to $950 million.
  • $151 million in additional funds for programs and pilots to advance racial justice and economic progress.
  • $25 million to help 5,000 small businesses reopen and rebuild with grants of $5,000.
  • $235 million for the city's Emergency Rental Assistance program, intended to help up to 100,000 households.

Many of these programs will be funded with $1.3 billion from the federal government's American Rescue Plan.

Los Angeles County's CEO is also proposing a 2021-22 budget this week. It includes at least $100 million for community development and alternatives to incarceration. The county is expecting $1.9 billion from the American Rescue Plan.

