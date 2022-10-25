Watch: LA City Council Holds First In-Person Meeting Following Protest Shutdown And COVID-19 Illnesses

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Stories like these are only possible with your help!

Start your day with LAist Sign up for How To LA, delivered weekday mornings. Subscribe

Topline:

At Tuesday's L.A. City Council meeting, they're expected to set a special election to replace former Council president Nury Martinez for next April. If necessary, that would be followed by a runoff in June. Each election is expected to cost close to $4 million.

The Backstory

Martinez resigned first from the presidency, then the City Council entirely, following the release of leaked audio in which she used racist language multiple times. The audio also featured councilmembers Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo, with the three discussing redistricting. De León and Cedillo remain on the Council amid calls for their resignations, with de León giving several recent interviews insisting that he would not resign.

New Leadership

Paul Krekorian was chosen as the new City Council president following Martinez's resignation. Now, council members are expected to hold their own election to put Curren Price in place as the new president pro tem, who acts as deputy to the Council president. Mitch O'Farrell — who is facing a tough fight for his seat in the Nov. 8 election — has been serving as the president pro tem, but that role is expected to shift to Price.

The Protests

Protesters managed to shut down the last in-person City Council meeting on Oct. 12 temporarily, calling for resignations from de León and Cedillo. The Oct. 14 meeting was then cancelled.

Watch Today's Meeting

This is the first meeting back in person after two members tested positive for COVID-19, which led to a week of virtual meetings. You can watch live video of Tuesday's City Council meeting below.