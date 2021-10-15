Support for LAist comes from
Former President Bill Clinton Hospitalized At UC Irvine But Is 'On The Mend'

By Benjamin Swasey | NPR
Published Oct 14, 2021 10:11 PM
Man with gray hair, wearing dark suit with dark pink tie, sits in front of shelf with photos and an Eastern-style lamp.
Former President Bill Clinton speaks pictured during a benefit in May 2021
(Theo Wargo
/
Getty Images for CARE)
LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls.
Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Former President Bill Clinton has been hospitalized at the University of California Irvine Medical Center for a "non-Covid-related infection," his spokesperson says.

"He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care," the spokesperson, Angel Ureña, wrote in a statement released on Twitter.

A statement from Drs. Alpesh Amin and Lisa Bardack says Clinton, who's 75, was admitted "for close monitoring and administered IV antibiotics and fluids. He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring."

"After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well. The California-based medical team has been in constant communication with the President's New York-based medical team, including his cardiologist. We hope to have him go home soon."

  • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit npr.org.

