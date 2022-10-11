How do I register to vote?

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with 5 stories about LA, written to be read in 3 minutes.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to register to vote for the general election, guided by your questions. We'll be updating this FAQ as we answer more, so check back often.

If you have a question that’s not being addressed, ask us! You can submit your question by using the form at the bottom and the Voter Game Plan team will do our best to get you an answer.

Am I Eligible To Vote?

According to the California Secretary of State , you are eligible to vote in California if you are:



A U.S. citizen living in California

At least 18 years old on Election Day (Nov. 8, 2022)

Not currently serving a state or federal prison term for a felony

Not currently found mentally incompetent to vote by a court

Am I Already Registered To Vote?

You can check to see if you are registered on the California Secretary of State's website. You can also call 1-800-345-VOTE (8683) or email elections@sos.ca.gov . You may be registered and not even realize it. Since the New Motor Voter Act launched in 2018, eligible adults who visit the DMV for a new license or other services are automatically registered to vote, unless they opt out.

Even if you know you’re registered, it’s a good idea to check that details such as your name and mailing address are up-to-date. If you need to update anything, re-register .

If you aren’t registered to vote, you can register to vote here .

Since 2017, 16- and 17-year olds have been able to pre-register to vote. Eligible teens who pre-register will have their registration activated when they turn 18. You can pre-register here .

When Is The Deadline To Register?

Oct. 24, 2022 is the deadline to register online to vote in the Nov. 8 general election.

However, if you miss that deadline, you can do same-day registration at any vote center in your county once they open, all the way up to and including Election Day . Vote centers open in L.A. County on October 29.

If you register to vote after Oct. 24, that means you will register "conditionally" and will cast a provisional ballot. Provisional ballots are placed in pink envelopes, secured for processing, and counted after election officials have confirmed your voter information.

Learn more about provisional voting in L.A. County.

How Do I Register To Vote If I'm Experiencing Homelessness?

When you register , you will see an option to select "I do not have a street address." Selecting this will allow you to list your cross streets, city, and county instead of a residential address. You can enter a location near where you've been staying.

Election officials need a location so that election officials can assign you a precinct and determine what races should be on your ballot. You do need to provide a mailing address, but this can be anywhere that you can reliably receive mail. Check out this FAQ on voting while unhoused for more details.

I’ve Moved And Want To Vote At My New Address. What Do I Do?

You need to re-register to vote with your new address before Oct. 24, the online voter registration deadline.

If you decide to change it after Oct. 24, you’ll need to re-register and vote in person.

If you vote in a Voter’s Choice Act county (Los Angeles and Orange counties are both VCA counties), you can re-register and vote in person at any vote center in your county after they open on Oct. 29.

For non-Voter’s Choice Act counties, check in with your local election office to see what they prefer. No matter where you vote, not having that old ballot with you should never prevent you from casting your ballot.

If you already received a ballot at your old address and you’re wondering what to do with it, technically, you don’t have to do anything with it. In L.A. and Orange counties (and any other Voter’s Choice Act county ), you can just disregard it. Election officials will rely on the electronic system to ensure you don’t vote twice, so there’s no need to turn it in.



Who Do I Contact If I Still Have Voter Registration Questions?

Call the California Secretary of State voting hotline at (800) 345-VOTE, or contact them via email: elections@sos.ca.gov.

You can also contact your local county elections office.

You can also ask us via the form below and our Voter Game Plan team will do our best to get you an answer.