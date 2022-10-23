Photos: What A Massive Protest Of The Iranian Government Looked Like In DTLA
Stories like these are only possible with your help!
You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.
Topline:
Protesters filled the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday calling for a regime change in Iran and rights for women. The protest in L.A. was among other large marches around the world.
Why now: Recent protests in Iran and abroad follows the September arrest of Mahsa Amini, 22, who died in custody of Iran's morality police three days later. She'd been accused of not properly wearing a hijab.
Why the crowds are so big in Southern California: The greater L.A. area is home to many Iranian Americans and immigrants. An outsized portion of the Iranian diaspora make their homes here — accounting for more than one in three Iranian immigrants— and more than half are in California overall.
Scenes from the protest: