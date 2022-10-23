Support for LAist comes from
News

Photos: What A Massive Protest Of The Iranian Government Looked Like In DTLA

By  Julia Paskin
Published Oct 23, 2022 10:27 AM
Marches fill two entire streets in a view from a high-rise with a long Iranian glad carried overhead by dozens.
The streets of downtown Los Angeles were packed Saturday with protesters calling for regime change in Iran.
(Andy Cheatwood
/
LAist)
Topline:

Protesters filled the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday calling for a regime change in Iran and rights for women. The protest in L.A. was among other large marches around the world.

Why now: Recent protests in Iran and abroad follows the September arrest of Mahsa Amini, 22, who died in custody of Iran's morality police three days later. She'd been accused of not properly wearing a hijab.

Why the crowds are so big in Southern California: The greater L.A. area is home to many Iranian Americans and immigrants. An outsized portion of the Iranian diaspora make their homes here — accounting for more than one in three Iranian immigrants— and more than half are in California overall.

Scenes from the protest:

Marchers carry a red sign reading: Not a protest a revolution
(Andy Cheatwood
/
LAist)
Protesters flood a long downtown Los Angeles street as far as the eye can see.
(Andy Cheatwood
/
LAist)

