Photos: In-Person Baseball Returns to Southern California

On Thursday, Angels fans in Southern California were able to attend their team's opening game as baseball season kicked off for 2021. This time, with in-person games.

In-person baseball returns with a limited capacity. At Angel Stadium that means roughly 15,000 people, or about 30% of its capacity.

This was the first in-person game played at the stadium since 2019, and excitement was high among fans returning to the stadium. Many fans we spoke with have been lifelong attendees, like Jason Abraham, 42, who was at the game with his family.

Jason Abraham (far right) with his family before the Angels opening game. (Chava Sanchez/LAist)

"We've been season ticket holders since we were kids with my dad. So, it's nice," Abraham said. "I'm 42, and it's the first year I didn't go to a baseball game last year. My dads brought us since we were babies."

Abraham still feels apprehensive about crowds, but he decided to bring his family after reading about the seating set ups and safety measures being taken to keep people safe.

"If it was like a regular game -- all crammed together -- I don't think I'd be here for that," he said.





For many folks being able to go back to a sporting event felt like some return to normalcy.

Photos:

Fans walk up to the entrance of Angel Stadium before opening night. (Chava Sanchez/LAist)

Alex Luna said he was extremely excited to be back at a baseball game. He hadn't been to one since before the pandemic. (Chava Sanchez/LAist)

Mickey Mouse decked out in Angels colors. Disneyland is just down the road from the stadium. (Chava Sanchez/LAist)

Excited fans wait to enter the stadium. (Chava Sanchez/LAist)

A marquee above the entrance to the stadium welcomes folks to the opening day.

The Duboise family are huge Angels fans and wanted to make sure that they were here for the first game. (Chava Sanchez/LAist)

An excited fan cheers as he walks up to the stadium. (Chava Sanchez/LAist)

Paula Pasinski and her son are originally from Chicago, but live in Orange County. They came to root for both teams of which they are fans of. Paula says they were so excited and happy to be back at the stadium. (Chava Sanchez/LAist)

Excited fans take pictures in front of the stadium before the game begins. (Chava Sanchez/LAist)

The Ortiz family is divided. Half of them are Dodgers fans and half of them are Angels fans but what they do have in common is that they are baseball fans. They plan to be at the Dodgers opening day next week as well. "It feels really great to be outside again," said Javier Ortiz, the father of the family. (Chava Sanchez/LAist)