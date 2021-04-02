Photos: In-Person Baseball Returns to Southern California

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.
On Thursday, Angels fans in Southern California were able to attend their team's opening game as baseball season kicked off for 2021. This time, with in-person games.
In-person baseball returns with a limited capacity. At Angel Stadium that means roughly 15,000 people, or about 30% of its capacity.
This was the first in-person game played at the stadium since 2019, and excitement was high among fans returning to the stadium. Many fans we spoke with have been lifelong attendees, like Jason Abraham, 42, who was at the game with his family.
"We've been season ticket holders since we were kids with my dad. So, it's nice," Abraham said. "I'm 42, and it's the first year I didn't go to a baseball game last year. My dads brought us since we were babies."
Abraham still feels apprehensive about crowds, but he decided to bring his family after reading about the seating set ups and safety measures being taken to keep people safe.
"If it was like a regular game -- all crammed together -- I don't think I'd be here for that," he said.
For many folks being able to go back to a sporting event felt like some return to normalcy.