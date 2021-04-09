Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
True LA stories, powered by you
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
News

Leimert Park Thrives Despite The Pandemic

By Caroline Champlin
Published Apr 9, 2021 9:21 AM
606f6e6b61a57b000a817bc9-eight.jpg
LAist only exists with your help.
Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

Leimert Park, one of L.A.’s few majority black neighborhoods, is a rare pandemic success story.

Last summer, Black Lives Matter protests and a Juneteenth celebration brought thousands to the neighborhood. Coming up on a year later, people are still showing up to buy streetwear made by Black designers or to taste the national dish of Jamaica.

With COVID-19 restrictions easing and an upcoming L.A. Metro stop, there’s anticipation that Leimert will be a destination for more than just the Black community.

READ OUR FULL STORY ON LEIMERT PARK:

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Our news is free on LAist. To make sure you get our coverage: Sign up for our daily newsletters. To support our non-profit public service journalism: Donate Now.