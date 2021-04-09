Leimert Park Thrives Despite The Pandemic

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

Leimert Park, one of L.A.’s few majority black neighborhoods, is a rare pandemic success story.

Last summer, Black Lives Matter protests and a Juneteenth celebration brought thousands to the neighborhood. Coming up on a year later, people are still showing up to buy streetwear made by Black designers or to taste the national dish of Jamaica.

With COVID-19 restrictions easing and an upcoming L.A. Metro stop, there’s anticipation that Leimert will be a destination for more than just the Black community.

