Leimert Park Thrives Despite The Pandemic
Leimert Park, one of L.A.’s few majority black neighborhoods, is a rare pandemic success story.
Last summer, Black Lives Matter protests and a Juneteenth celebration brought thousands to the neighborhood. Coming up on a year later, people are still showing up to buy streetwear made by Black designers or to taste the national dish of Jamaica.
With COVID-19 restrictions easing and an upcoming L.A. Metro stop, there’s anticipation that Leimert will be a destination for more than just the Black community.
