Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
News

Pacific Surfliner Returns To Reconnect Orange And San Diego Counties

By  Sharon McNary
Published Jul 16, 2023 10:14 AM
A train moves from left to right between grassy countryside on the left and the Pacific Ocean on the right, a cloudy sky is above.
The Pacific Surfliner resumes service on Monday
(Amtrak Pacific Surfliner)
Support your source for local news!
The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Topline:

The Amtrak Pacific Surfliner is back in service on Monday after another round of repairs.

The backstory: Repeated landslides undermining the tracks in the San Clemente area have interrupted Amtrak service over the past few months. Daily train service through South Orange County is back on starting Monday, and extra trains will be added to the schedule Friday through the weekend to accommodate crowds heading to Comic-Con, X-Games and Del Mar horse racing.

When the train was out, shuttle buses were taking passengers around the repairs happening on the track, close to the San Clemente Pier.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Go deeper:

Most Read
Best of LAist