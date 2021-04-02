Suspect In Orange Shooting Remains Unconscious, Postponing Mass Shooting Arraignment

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

The man arrested for a mass shooting in Orange that left four people dead was set to face arraignment Friday afternoon, but that was postponed until Monday because the defendant remains unconscious.

The Orange County District Attorney's office says the arraingnment will be via video from the man's hospital bed. He's in critical but stable condition with gunshot wounds.

Orange Police Department officials say the accused shooter — 44-year-old Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez — had business or personal connections to the victims.

Police have identified three of those who died as Matthew Farias, 9, Genevieve Raygoza, 28, and Luis Tovar, 50.

The surviving victim — a woman — is in critical condition at a hospital.

The district attorney's office says Gaxiola Gonzalez faces four counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and two counts of attempted murder of a police officer.

The charges also come with enhancements for the use of a firearm and premeditation.

Investigators say the gunman locked the gates of the office complex where the shooting took place, preventing the victims from escaping and officers from entering when they arrived.

Also, prosecutors added the special circumstance of multiple murders, which makes the defendant eligible for the death penalty.

