A New Grant For Small California Restaurants Hit By The Pandemic Opens Next Week

Next week — and next week only — the California Restaurant Foundation is making grants available to small restaurants that took a hit during the pandemic.

Independent restaurants with 50 employees or less that lost 20% or more of their yearly revenue can apply for $3,500 grants to cover payroll or costs associated with retrofitting for outdoor dining.

Alycia Harshfield is the executive director of the California Restaurant Foundation. She says there will also be informational and insurance-based resources provided with the grant money, which are meant to help with long-term recovery:

"We understand that while restaurants are able to reopen now, we're not quite out of this pandemic yet, and it might take another year to two years for a full recovery."





The application process will be open fromat restaurantscare.org/resilience

Businesses owned by women and people of color will be prioritized for the grants.

