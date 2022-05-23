Support for LAist comes from
News

New City Program Asks Residents To Help Decide How To Spend $9 Million

By  Julia Paskin
Published May 23, 2022 3:20 PM
LA Mayor Eric Garcetti is shown speaking into a microphone at a podium. He wears a suit and is raising the pointer finger of his right hand as he makes a point.
L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti at the Electronic Entertainment Expo in 2017.
(Christian Petersen
/
Getty Images)
Los Angeles officials are asking Angelenos to participate in a program allowing residents to decide how to spend a combined $9 million in community investments.

The LA REPAIR program is similar to efforts undertaken by other cities, including Long Beach.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said the areas selected for LA REPAIR have been harmed by decades of institutionalized racism, including Pacoima, Panorama City, West Adams, Skid Row, South L.A. and more.

"We're talking about the legacy of redlining," he said. "We're talking about racist covenants, discrimination ... we've got our work to do."

Residents ages 16 and above from the selected areas can join committees to review and pare down ideas, which will then be put forward for a vote.

