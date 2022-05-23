New City Program Asks Residents To Help Decide How To Spend $9 Million

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

Los Angeles officials are asking Angelenos to participate in a program allowing residents to decide how to spend a combined $9 million in community investments.

The LA REPAIR program is similar to efforts undertaken by other cities, including Long Beach.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said the areas selected for LA REPAIR have been harmed by decades of institutionalized racism, including Pacoima, Panorama City, West Adams, Skid Row, South L.A. and more.

"We're talking about the legacy of redlining," he said. "We're talking about racist covenants, discrimination ... we've got our work to do."

Residents ages 16 and above from the selected areas can join committees to review and pare down ideas, which will then be put forward for a vote.