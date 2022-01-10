Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
News

Murderer Robert Durst Dies In California Prison Hospital

By LAist Staff
Published Jan 10, 2022 11:58 AM
A frail and masked Durst sits in a coutroom.
File: Robert Durst (L) is seen seated next to defense attorney David Chesnoff during his sentencing hearing at the Airport Courthouse in Los Angeles on Oct. 14, 2021.
(Myung J. Chun
/
Pool/AFP via Getty Images)
LAist relies on your reader support.
Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Robert Durst died on Monday at a California state prison hospital just months after being sentenced to life behind bars. He was 78.

The New York real estate heir was convicted in September of killing his friend, Susan Berman, in her Benedict Canyon home more than 20 years earlier.

In a statement, Durst's attorney said his client passed away from "natural causes" earlier Monday. Durst had suffered from several medical issues over the past few years. The coroner in San Joaquin County will determine an exact cause of death, officials said.

In October, Durst was charged with the death of his former wife, Kathie Durst. The trial in that case was pending.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories