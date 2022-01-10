Murderer Robert Durst Dies In California Prison Hospital

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Robert Durst died on Monday at a California state prison hospital just months after being sentenced to life behind bars. He was 78.

The New York real estate heir was convicted in September of killing his friend, Susan Berman, in her Benedict Canyon home more than 20 years earlier.

In a statement, Durst's attorney said his client passed away from "natural causes" earlier Monday. Durst had suffered from several medical issues over the past few years. The coroner in San Joaquin County will determine an exact cause of death, officials said.

In October, Durst was charged with the death of his former wife, Kathie Durst. The trial in that case was pending.