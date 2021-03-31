Park Officials Say P-78, A Young Mountain Lion, Has Been Killed

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

Sad news from the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area: another mountain lion in the ongoing study there has been killed, likely hit by a vehicle.

The cat, known as P-78, had also been exposed to several lethal toxins used to kill rodents. Biologists found the body along San Francisquito Creek in Valencia. P-78 is the 23rd mountain lion in the Santa Monica Mountains study to be killed since 2002.

1/ We are sad to share the news that another mountain lion in our study, P-78, was likely killed by massive injuries sustained from being hit by a vehicle. 😢 He also tested positive to exposure to 5 anticoagulant rodenticide compounds & bromethalin. pic.twitter.com/DSi4FoxxDH — Santa Monica Mtns (@SantaMonicaMtns) March 31, 2021

The recreation area's Twitter account reported that the cat had been living in the eastern Santa Susana Mountains and would cross beneath the 5 Freeway along the Santa Clarita River.

According to park officials, P-78 was first "captured in the central portion of the Santa Monica Mountains on December 11, 2019." At that time, he weighed 84 lbs. The radio collar he was given at that first capture was replaced last November.

"At the time, he was in good physical condition and he had a full belly and had been feeding on a deer and raccoon kill. He weighed about 102 lbs."

