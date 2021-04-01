Morning Brief: Shots All Around, A Congressional Rematch, And UCLA Goes For Glory

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

Good morning, L.A. It’s April 1.

Today marks a moment that many of us have been anticipating for more than a year. Staring this morning, all Californians over the age of 50 are eligible for the coronavirus vaccine. And on April 15, everyone in the state ages 16-and-over will become eligible. (The vaccine hasn’t yet been approved for those under 16.)

So. Now what?

My colleague Carla Javier put together a guide addressing exactly that. The first thing to know is, you probably won’t get a vaccine immediately, today or on April 15; so many residents are becoming eligible all at once that it will take some time before everyone can schedule an appointment. In L.A. County, officials estimate that 1.4 million people between the ages of 50 and 64 haven’t yet been vaccinated.

The speed at which the state can get through all residents who want the vaccine will also depend largely on supply coming from manufacturers. And that will likely be impacted by Wednesday's news that 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were ruined by an ingredient mix-up.

That said, a volunteer vaccine navigator suggested refreshing appointment sites throughout the day, and asking community leaders if there is a mobile site in your neighborhood.

Once you’ve been vaccinated and waited the required two weeks to reach immunity, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has clear guidelines on what you can and cannot do. For instance, vaccinated people can gather with one unvaccinated household at a time, indoors and without masks. And, unless you live in a group setting, you don’t need to quarantine if you’ve been exposed to the virus.

As vaccinations have increased and L.A. County is about to expand reopening of businesses, restaurants and public spaces, public health director Barbara Ferrer continues to remind residents that we could still experience a surge if people aren’t careful.

“We've seen what happens ... if we're not really careful,” she said early last month. “I try to think of it as, we've gotta keep everyone alive.”

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A. today, and stay safe out there.

What Else You Need To Know Today

Before You Go … UCLA Men’s Basketball Team Lands In Final Four After Upset Victory

Jaylen Clark (#0), Johnny Juzang (#3) and Kenneth Nwuba (#14) of the UCLA Bruins celebrate after defeating the Michigan Wolverines 51-49 in the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

For the first time since 2008, the UCLA men's basketball team is headed to the Final Four, after a 51-49 upset win over the Michigan Wolverines, who were the top seed in their region.

Sam Connon, a sports writer for the Daily Bruin, was in Indianapolis covering Tuesday night's game. He says while the arena seemed to contain more Michigan fans, Bruin supporters weren't drowned out.

"It got loud,” he said. “UCLA fans were out there for real.”

