Morning Brief: Third COVID Shots, Wildfire Readiness, And Mama Lu’s

Good morning, L.A. It’s August 24.

You may have heard about third doses of the coronavirus vaccine and booster shots, and wondered if you need one. The short answer is: there is no short answer. The long answer is: it depends.

In their new guide, Here’s How To Get A Third COVID Shot In Southern California , my colleagues Carla Javier and Jackie Fortiér note that the first and most important question is, are you immunocompromised?

As of this writing, only people with illnesses that reduce their body’s ability to mount an appropriate antibody response — such as certain organ transplant recipients or those in active cancer treatment — are advised to get a third shot.

That shot would contain the same amount of vaccine as the initial two, and would be administered at least 28 days after the second dose. At this point, only immunocompromised individuals who received the Pfizer or Moderna shots are being offered third doses; it’s not clear yet whether an additional shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is warranted.

For those who aren’t immunocompromised, the answer is different. People who fall into that category don’t need, and in fact cannot get, a third dose right now. Health experts aren’t even calling the shot that will be administered to non-immunocompromised people a third dose; they’re calling it a booster shot.

Booster shots are scheduled to roll out on Sept. 20, and will be administered at least eight months after the second dose. Health officials haven’t said yet who will qualify for a booster shot, though, so don’t try to make an appointment just yet.

And of course, if you think you might need another shot, talk to your doctor. They will have the most individualized information for your specific set of circumstances.

Read Carla and Jackie’s whole guide here.

What Else You Need To Know Today



What Else You Need To Know Today

