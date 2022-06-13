Support for LAist comes from
Morning Brief: Senate Breaks Logjam On Gun Control But Some Are Left Wanting

By  Aaricka Washington
Published Jun 13, 2022 6:30 AM
A couple dozen weapons are displayed on a pegboard labeled "Operation Sunset" while a man in a suit speaks at a lectern in the background.
Representatives from the FBI and Los Angeles Police Department display weapons seized after a raid in the San Fernando Valley and South Los Angeles in 2019.
(MARK RALSTON
/
AFP via Getty Images)
Good morning, L.A. It’s Monday, June 13.

It’s been less than three weeks since a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Since then, there have been more than two dozen mass shootings in the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive

Like many of you, I’ve grown tired of the “thoughts and prayers” and lack of meaningful action. On Sunday morning, the Senate finally came together on a bipartisan framework for a package of gun regulation that could prevent mass shootings in the future. It still falls short of what President Joe Biden asked for earlier this month, and what activists who marched this weekend say they want. But, if enacted, it would be the most important piece of gun-safety legislation by Congress in nearly 30 years. 

Here are some of the measures in it:

  • Encourage states to implement “red flag” laws that would allow weapons to be temporarily taken away from people who may be a danger
  • Enhance background checks for buyers between ages of 18 and 21
  • Prohibit people convicted of domestic violence from buying a gun
  • Improve school security and mental health programs. 
After seeing the news, I talked to a couple of my fellow Angelenos about what they thought, and was mostly met with dissatisfaction and dismay. Patricia is a 29-year-old mother of a soon-to-be kindergartner I met in Echo Park. She didn’t want to provide her last name but says she considers the proposal a public relations move. Her eyes swelled up as she talked about how hard it was to see the news on the Uvalde shooting while she searched for schools for her daughter.

“I just had the ‘bad guy talk’ with her about where was the best place to hide in the classroom,” Patricia says. “She just said, ‘I would hop on the bad guy’s back!’ I said, ‘No! You hide.’ How do you try to explain that to a kid?”

She says she doesn’t have any faith in the bipartisan proposal. 

“It’s never going to happen,” Patricia says. “It’s in the constitution. That’s their excuse all the time. It seems like there are more regulations on things that aren’t going to kill you, than on guns that can kill you with one bullet through your head.”

Rachel Pando, a mom and a third grade teacher in West Hollywood, believes that there are still way too many gaps in this current deal. For her, the sale of firearms needs to be restricted along with the size of the clips used in the weapons.

“I think this bill is addressing the bare minimum,” Pando says. “Republicans are finally getting to work not because they’ve removed themselves from the NRA's pocket, but rather because it is an election year and they know the tide is against them on this issue. I guess my final reaction is meh.”

A House bill passed last week WOULD raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle to 21 and prohibit the sale of some high capacity magazines, but it seems unlikely it would pass the Senate.

The framework introduced by the Senate Sunday needs the approval of at least 60 senators and President Joe Biden’s seal of approval (He already says he’s willing to sign it). At least twenty senators, including 10 Republicans, are already in support of it.

As always, stay happy and healthy, folks. There’s more news below the fold.

The Brief

What Else You Need To Know Today

Before You Go...Listen to the Imperfect Paradise: Forgotten Revolutionary Podcast

Imperfect Paradise Season 2 Cover Art

Oscar Gomez was a star of the 1990s Chicano student movement in California, delivering his message from L.A. to Santa Barbara to Davis. He was a handsome, former high school football star who had a huge following as the host of La Onda Chicana, a weekly interview and music show on the UC Davis college station.

Then in November 1994, he died under mysterious circumstance near the UC Santa Barbara campus. Oscar suffered blunt trauma to the head. The police ruled the manner of death "undetermined." His family believes he was killed. It’s an event that’s rattled reporter Adolfo Guzman-Lopez since and, now, in a new podcast, he’s turning his attention to investigating Oscar’s death. The fifth installment of Imperfect Paradise: Forgotten Revolutionary drops today. Check it out.

