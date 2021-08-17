Morning Brief: LAUSD’s Reopening, Diverse Kids Books, And Jane Fonda’s Workout
Good morning, L.A. It’s August 17.
Yesterday was L.A. Unified School District’s first day back to full-time, in-person classes since campuses were shuttered in March of last year. There were a few hiccups, but students did successfully return to their seats to resume face-to-face (masked!) learning.
My colleagues Kyle Stokes and Julia Paskin, who observed schools' first days throughout the city, reported that the biggest glitch appeared to be long lines due to the county’s Daily Pass app not working properly.
The app, which was developed with Microsoft, allows families to answer a daily health check questionnaire and receive a QR code to let their student into the building. Daily Pass also offers the ability for families to book COVID-19 tests and receive their results.
-
This is a critical option, as kids are required to get weekly tests whether they’re vaccinated or not. Staff must be vaccinated by Oct. 15, as announced last week. They don't have the option to receive weekly testing instead of getting vaccinated.
Both Kyle and Julia witnessed parents waiting around for the app to function correctly, with some reporting that they couldn’t log in. LAUSD Interim Superintendent Megan Reilly said most parents were understanding, and added that school officials are “working with the vendor to see what extra capacity is necessary” for wait times to be reduced.
Meanwhile, things aren’t back to exactly how they were before the pandemic began. Students and staff still have to wear masks, and classrooms will be regularly disinfected. Social distancing has been thrown out the window, though, because … well, kids.
Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.
What Else You Need To Know Today
- LAPD used drones five times in the last fiscal year, which is considered a low number.
- If you have a student heading back to LAUSD, here’s a list of resources about reopening.
- A pilot program at LAPD's 77th St. Station will divert people arrested for certain misdemeanors and non-violent felonies away from jail and into treatment and/or housing.
- Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga is getting nearly $3 million to build a new welding facility that will prepare more students for a growing, but often-overlooked industry.
- Here are some of our community’s favorite kids' books that reflect diversity.
Before You Go ... This Week's Outdoor Pick: Jane Fonda's Workout
Grab your leg warmers and headbands for a retro workout under the stars as Jane Fonda’s workout comes to Hollywood’s Cinelounge Outdoors. Bring a yoga mat and dress for the occasion. (A prize will be given to the best dressed.) After the workout, belly up to the juice bar and popsicle cart.
Or, you could: See Hamilton. Check out a hip-hop dance-theater production. Watch one of Hollywood's biggest flops and judge for yourself. Sip gin, slurp soup dumplings and score a free sammie. And more.
-
