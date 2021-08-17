Morning Brief: LAUSD’s Reopening, Diverse Kids Books, And Jane Fonda’s Workout

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Good morning, L.A. It’s August 17.

Yesterday was L.A. Unified School District’s first day back to full-time, in-person classes since campuses were shuttered in March of last year. There were a few hiccups, but students did successfully return to their seats to resume face-to-face (masked!) learning.

My colleagues Kyle Stokes and Julia Paskin , who observed schools' first days throughout the city, reported that the biggest glitch appeared to be long lines due to the county’s Daily Pass app not working properly.

The app, which was developed with Microsoft, allows families to answer a daily health check questionnaire and receive a QR code to let their student into the building. Daily Pass also offers the ability for families to book COVID-19 tests and receive their results.

This is a critical option, as kids are required to get weekly tests whether they’re vaccinated or not. Staff must be vaccinated by Oct. 15, as announced last week. They don't have the option to receive weekly testing instead of getting vaccinated.

Both Kyle and Julia witnessed parents waiting around for the app to function correctly, with some reporting that they couldn’t log in. LAUSD Interim Superintendent Megan Reilly said most parents were understanding, and added that school officials are “working with the vendor to see what extra capacity is necessary” for wait times to be reduced.

Meanwhile, things aren’t back to exactly how they were before the pandemic began. Students and staff still have to wear masks, and classrooms will be regularly disinfected. Social distancing has been thrown out the window, though, because … well, kids.

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.

What Else You Need To Know Today

