Morning Brief: Frustration Over LA’s New Mask Mandate, Couches In The Mountains, And Takeout Cocktails

Good morning, L.A. It’s July 19.

The mask mandate that took effect in L.A. County early Sunday morning has many business owners feeling deflated. After over a year of extremely slow business, hope crept back in when June 15 rolled around, and with it the state’s decision to roll back nearly all pandemic-related restrictions.

But in L.A., coronavirus cases have been steadily rising ever since. In response, health officials announced that everyone — vaccinated or not — will have to mask up indoors.

My colleague Julia Paskin spoke to some local entrepreneurs who are burned out from all the back-and-forth.

“I'm feeling some significant anger towards those who are refusing to vaccinate,” said Larry Ross, who co-owns own Blast From The Past , a comic book and collectable store in Burbank with his wife Kathleen. She echoed the frustration.

“I'm feeling like we're losing our freedom because they want their freedom,” Kathleen said, referring to those who refuse vaccines and masks.

“We just recently got back to being able to see each other's faces and feel a little bit of a connection in that way,” added Edward Ackah-Miezah, the owner of Cafe Ruisseau in Santa Monica and Playa Vista. “Now … it just feels like we're going backwards.”

Officials didn’t give an end date for the new mask mandate. They did, however, note that if cases continue to rise, more restrictions — like the ones we saw last summer — may need to be put in place once again.

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.

What Else You Need To Know Today

It took five Park Service workers two days to remove a couch from a hiking trail in the Santa Monica Mountains.

from a hiking trail in the Santa Monica Mountains. California released a list of 41 people who filed the required paperwork to run in the Sept. 14 recall election that could remove Gov. Gavin Newsom.

of 41 people who filed the required paperwork to run in the Sept. 14 recall election that could remove Gov. Gavin Newsom. After two dead fin whales, a mother and calf, were found stuck to the hull of an Australian destroyer, the U.S. Navy has agreed to review how their training exercises impact endangered whales.

of an Australian destroyer, the U.S. Navy has agreed to review how their training exercises impact endangered whales. About 80 endurance athletes are gearing up to kick off the Badwater Ultramarathon, which starts in Death Valley and is billed as the toughest road race in the world.

Before You Go ... The Best L.A. Takeout Cocktails

Genever's New Bimini Place cocktail. (Bradley Tuck)

Lots of Angelenos are feeling frustrated about the new requirement to, once again, mask up indoors. But all is not lost — takeout cocktails are still with us, and we’ve rounded up some of the best to get you through these next few hot weeks.