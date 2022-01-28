Morning Brief: ‘Chaos’ In An LA Jail, Omicron Passes Its Peak, And A Welcome Walk

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Good morning, L.A. It’s Jan. 28.

In an exclusive investigation , my colleague Emily Elina Dugdale reports that Sheriff’s deputies at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility are routinely violating COVID-19 protocols with reckless abandon

The violations, detailed by health care workers at the jail, include coming into work with coronavirus symptoms after testing positive, trying to convince incarcerated people with severe mental and physical health issues not to get vaccinated, refusing to wear masks, and defacing signs in the facility.

“It is chaos in there, and no one will admit that truth,” one social worker told Emily.

According to the Sheriff's department, 56% of L.A.'s sworn deputies are fully vaccinated. However, L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has refused to input data into a system run by Fulgent Genetics, the official system used to track county employees’ vaccination status.

Villanueva has also refused to enforce the county’s mask mandate among his staff, and informed the county’s Board of Supervisors that he was declining to use Fulgent because the company was collecting genetic data that “will likely be shared with the Republic of China.”

Workers at the jail say they’ve reached out with complaints to both the Sheriff’s department and the L.A. County Department of Public Health, but Villanueva denies receiving any such notices and the county has yet to take action.

