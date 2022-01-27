Support for LAist comes from
LA Launches Another Youth Jobs Program

By  Camila Thur de Koos
Published Jan 27, 2022 1:56 PM
Several young people are shown bagging groceries in plastic bags and containers, and into cardboard boxes. They wear short-sleeved t-shirts and pink plastic gloves.
Samael, right, who arrived from El Salvador last week, poses for a selfie with his younger brother Jonathan, who was raised in L.A.
(Joel Muniz
/
Unsplash)
California will funnel $53 million dollars into L.A. to fund a program that will provide jobs for underserved youth.

The #CaliforniansForAll Youth Job Corps will employ thousands of people throughout the state between the ages of 16 and 30, focusing on those who are unemployed, low-income or transitioning from foster care.

The program will begin hiring in February, and will pay participants a minimum of $15 per hour. Their jobs will focus on climate change, food insecurity, and COVID-19 recovery.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said young people are already giving back in many of these areas.

"These are areas that young people are passionate about,” he said. “But we shouldn't just rely on their free labor.”

Garcetti added that the new program will also offer career services, such as resumé building and interview skills.

Californians For All Youth Job Corps is one of a number of youth jobs programs that have launched recently in L.A..

Last week, the city began an initiative that will pay local low-income high school students to tutor siblings or other school-aged relatives in their home. At a rate of $15 an hour, Student 2 Student Success will hire up to 1,000 young people whose even younger relatives struggled academically as a result of the pandemic.

And in December, Garcetti kicked off Angeleno Corps, a 10-month program in which 400 young Angelenos gain experience working in one of four fields: education and child care, health equity and environmental justice, digital equity, and family immigration assistance.

Angeleno Corps pays participants $1,000 per month, according to the Mayor’s website.

