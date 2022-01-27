What Comes After A Windy Spell? MORE Wind!

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Brace yourselves for more Santa Ana winds. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory from 7 o'clock Thursday through 4 pm Friday.

More #SantaAnaWinds on the way for #SoCal, Thu evening through Fri, with weaker NE winds lingering into Sat for LA/VTA Counties. Peak gusts 40-55 mph. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/N6rlqF7tQK — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 26, 2022

Meteorologist Kristen Stewart says these winds will differ from those that blew through the foothills and the San Gabriel Valley last weekend.

"We’ll probably see the most [winds] through the mountain passes and canyons and through the Santa Clarita Valley like we always do, but it's going to be focused to the western side and less to the east," Stewart said.

The mountains could see wind speeds between 45 to 55 miles per hour; as well in the San Fernando and Santa Clarita Valleys. Along the coast, winds could reach up to 35 to 40 miles an hour, surpassing Tuesday's Santa Ana wind event.

The powerful gusts will also affect Ventura and Orange counties. There is a wind advisory out for parts of Orange County from 7 p.m. Thursday to 10 p.m. on Friday.

And the dry weather hasn't helped. The southland has seen parched conditions after record-breaking rainfall in December.

National Weather meteorologist Todd Hall says the reason is there's a ridge of high-pressure blocking rain along the West Coast.

"It's supposed to leave over the weekend or maybe early next week and what we're going to see is the question at this point," Hall said.

It's still unclear if February will bring rainy weather, but Hall says, "at least there's higher confidence in cooler and maybe some more cloudier conditions across our area."