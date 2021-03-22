Support for LAist comes from
Man Yells Racial Slurs At 'Stop Asian Hate' Rally

By Megan Nguyen
Published Mar 22, 2021 4:27 PM
6059251361a57b000a817489-eight.jpg
Screenshot of a video posted to Instagram shows a man yelling racial obscenities at marchers. (via Michael Ade)
The L.A. County Sheriff's Department is investigating a hate incident at a "Stop Asian Hate" rally in Diamond Bar on Sunday. Investigators say a man drove past the group and yelled racial obscenities.

The incident was captured on several videos that were posted on Instagram:

Members of the rally were stopped at a crosswalk at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Diamond Bar Boulevard when the suspect drove through a red light and yelled racial slurs including "Fuck China" at the group.

Investigators say the male suspect's license plate was captured on video and they are working to identify him.

The case is being investigated as a "hate incident" rather than a "hate crime" because there was no injury or property damage.

The Sheriff's Department's Walnut, Diamond Bar station is asking anyone with information to call them at 909-595-2264.

