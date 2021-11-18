Here's How You Can Participate In LA's 3-Day COVID Memorial

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Starting tonight, Angelenos are invited to participate in various activities as part of a three-day memorial to honor the people who lost their lives to COVID-19. Each night bears a different theme.

Thursday’s theme is "Honor.” At 8 p.m., officials are asking residents to applaud the city's first responders, essential workers, small business owners, community groups, caregivers, neighbors and families who put their lives on the line during the pandemic.

In a news conference Wednesday, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti spoke of the need to recognize those who have lost their lives to COVID-19 as well as those who continue to grieve.

“If you visit Griffith Observatory, you'll see an incredible installation that was put there," Garcetti said. "27,000 white flags, a sea of flags representing every human being every beloved friend and neighbor that we have lost."

Today, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced 26 new COVID-related deaths, bringing the total number of lives lost to 26,949.

On Friday, the memorial theme will be “Remember” and at 8 p.m. the city asks that residents light a candle in their windows to honor the memory of those lost to the pandemic.

The memorial ends on Saturday with the theme to "Mobilize." At 8 p.m. people are being encouraged to step outside and wave a flashlight, or anything else, to light up the L.A. sky.

During the memorial, blue lights will shine at City Hall, SoFi Stadium and the Grand Park fountain to honor the victims of the pandemic.

For people who’d like to share their own pandemic experience, they can contribute to the city’s COVID-19 community archive, a remembrance project memorializing the city's collective experience.