We're About To Get Rain But It Won't Be Much

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

Break out the umbrellas! Batten down the hatches! Board up the windows! Rain is coming to Southern California.

Nah, don't sweat it. We're about to get a little rain. It's nothing major but here in Los Angeles, we like to get excited — too excited — about every drop of water that falls from the sky. (Remember that time it snowed in L.A. two years ago? We're still talking about it.)

As a low-pressure system moves through Southern California on Wednesday, Los Angeles and Ventura counties should see light rain and local mountains will likely get a bit of snow.

We'll take whatever we can get. Southern California hasn't received much rain this winter and we're officially in the midst of yet another "critically dry" year.

Look for the showers to start around 10 a.m., when Los Angeles has a 50% chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service. Most areas will receive less than a quarter-inch of precipitation.

The San Gabriel Mountains, however, could get up to three-quarters of an inch of rain. The NWS says mountain areas may also receive 2 to 4 inches of snow. Be careful if youre driving in the mountains — or anywhere, really — as it will be windy and road conditions will be slippery.

Everything should dry out by Thursday.

Oh hey, look! Finally a storm has come to visit SoCal! Check out this IR loop of a nice little storm that will bring Ventura and LA Counties and points south some much-needed rain. We're not expecting a lot, but we'll take it! Don't forget to grab that ☔ today 😉 #CAwx #LArain pic.twitter.com/nEquueZBuT — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 3, 2021

As we, the news media, sit in a constant state of cat-like readiness, waiting to report on #Stormwatch2021, feel free to share your stories of stormy struggle and triumph using the hashtag #LARain.

Stay strong, stay safe, stay dry, Los Angeles.

READ MORE

Our news is free on LAist. To make sure you get our coverage: Sign up for our daily newsletters. To support our non-profit public service journalism: Donate Now.

