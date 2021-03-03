Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
True LA stories, powered by you
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
News

We're About To Get Rain But It Won't Be Much

By Elina Shatkin
Published Mar 3, 2021 9:56 AM
5e90e6c0f4671c00088b300d-eight.jpg
A woman walks in the rain with umbrella, facemask and gloves Los Angeles this week. (Frederic J. Brown/ Getty Images)
LAist only exists with your help.
Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

Break out the umbrellas! Batten down the hatches! Board up the windows! Rain is coming to Southern California.

Nah, don't sweat it. We're about to get a little rain. It's nothing major but here in Los Angeles, we like to get excited — too excited — about every drop of water that falls from the sky. (Remember that time it snowed in L.A. two years ago? We're still talking about it.)

As a low-pressure system moves through Southern California on Wednesday, Los Angeles and Ventura counties should see light rain and local mountains will likely get a bit of snow.

We'll take whatever we can get. Southern California hasn't received much rain this winter and we're officially in the midst of yet another "critically dry" year.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Look for the showers to start around 10 a.m., when Los Angeles has a 50% chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service. Most areas will receive less than a quarter-inch of precipitation.

The San Gabriel Mountains, however, could get up to three-quarters of an inch of rain. The NWS says mountain areas may also receive 2 to 4 inches of snow. Be careful if youre driving in the mountains — or anywhere, really — as it will be windy and road conditions will be slippery.

Everything should dry out by Thursday.

As we, the news media, sit in a constant state of cat-like readiness, waiting to report on #Stormwatch2021, feel free to share your stories of stormy struggle and triumph using the hashtag #LARain.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Stay strong, stay safe, stay dry, Los Angeles.

READ MORE

Our news is free on LAist. To make sure you get our coverage: Sign up for our daily newsletters. To support our non-profit public service journalism: Donate Now.