SoFi Stadium Getting Ready For Its Super Bowl Close-up

By  Sharon McNary
Published Jan 13, 2022 4:26 PM
An interior view of the football field at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. A large, ring-shaped video display board hangs from the roof of the stadium, displaying messages saying the stadium will host Super Bowl 56 on Feb. 13, 2022. Workers are seen preparing the field.
SoFi Stadium will be the site of Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, 2022.
(Sharon McNary
/
LAist)
The Super Bowl coming up Feb. 13 will be at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium. And even though it hosted some 200,000 screaming fans for the BTS concerts over several days, the NFL’s championship will be SoFi’s biggest game day so far.

Stepping onto the escalator as it glides down-down-down into SoFi Stadium for the first time — as many Angelenos and football fans from around the globe will do — is an unforgettable L.A. experience.

I did it for the first time Thursday while attending a media preview of the Super Bowl preparations.

A large, ring-shaped video display board hangs from the roof at SoFi Stadium. The inside of the ring displays the message SUPER BOWL LVI and the game date, 02.13.2022. The game date is also display on the outer ring, above the SoFi Stadium logo. The empty seats of the stadium are in the background.
SoFi Stadium will be the site of Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, 2022.
(Sharon McNary
/
LAist)
It's kind of Disneyland-esque in the landscaping. Everything's very lush and green, but it's also an intensely built environment, with lots of steel, glass and concrete.

There is a canopy overhead that gives a nice shaded natural light. The swooping metal structure is open at both ends for good air circulation.

The logo for the Los Angeles Rams is displayed on a concourse at So-Fi Stadium in Inglewood. It depicts the letters L-A in white edged in blue with a yellow rams horn extending out from the top of the letter A. The logo display is flanked by a pair of palm trees just behind it,
The logo for the Los Angeles Rams is displayed in a concourse at So-Fi Stadium in Inglewood, site of Super Bowl LVI.
(Sharon McNary
/
LAist )

On the concourse level, you're eye-level with the Infiniti screen, the two-sided ring-shaped, 80-million pixel video display.

“It's 4K technology, 70,000 square feet. There's nothing like that in the NFL,” said Jason Gannon, managing director of the stadium.

SoFi was built with mega-events like the Super Bowl in mind, and he hopes it will one day host World Cup soccer and even the Olympic Games.

To be able to be in the running or actually have those is very special,” he said.

