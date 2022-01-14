SoFi Stadium Getting Ready For Its Super Bowl Close-up

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

The Super Bowl coming up Feb. 13 will be at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium. And even though it hosted some 200,000 screaming fans for the BTS concerts over several days, the NFL’s championship will be SoFi’s biggest game day so far.

Stepping onto the escalator as it glides down-down-down into SoFi Stadium for the first time — as many Angelenos and football fans from around the globe will do — is an unforgettable L.A. experience.

I did it for the first time Thursday while attending a media preview of the Super Bowl preparations.

SoFi Stadium will be the site of Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, 2022. (Sharon McNary / LAist)

It's kind of Disneyland-esque in the landscaping. Everything's very lush and green, but it's also an intensely built environment, with lots of steel, glass and concrete.

There is a canopy overhead that gives a nice shaded natural light. The swooping metal structure is open at both ends for good air circulation.

The logo for the Los Angeles Rams is displayed in a concourse at So-Fi Stadium in Inglewood, site of Super Bowl LVI. (Sharon McNary / LAist )

On the concourse level, you're eye-level with the Infiniti screen, the two-sided ring-shaped, 80-million pixel video display.

“It's 4K technology, 70,000 square feet. There's nothing like that in the NFL,” said Jason Gannon, managing director of the stadium.

SoFi was built with mega-events like the Super Bowl in mind, and he hopes it will one day host World Cup soccer and even the Olympic Games.

“To be able to be in the running or actually have those is very special,” he said.