Meet The LA County Toy Loan Program — And A 'Toyrarian'

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

It’s not well-known, but it is one of the the oldest, and likely largest operations of its kind in the country. The L.A. County Toy Loan program got its start during the grinding poverty of the Great Depression, and has grown since then to some 50 centers, scattered around the county in schools, county buildings and various nonprofits.

4:15 Listen: LA's Toy Library Has To Pivot During The Pandemic

The centers can be as small as a rolling cabinet whose doors are open just a few hours a week, to a library shelf, to an entire room full of toys. Regardless, the program operates the same.

Cyndia Hernandez arranges toys in a rolling cabinet that can move between the main toy depository and a Toy Loan center. (Sharon McNary / LAist.com)

Children from low-income families choose a toy to take home and play with for a week. Each time the child returns a toy on time in good condition, they get one point and then they borrow another toy. As they build up points they get small incentive gifts, like a Beanie Baby or small toy car, but — eyes on the prize — at 20 points, they get an entire bundle of toys, often including a new bicycle.

The program is meant to be character-building fun.

“We always direct them back to our Toy Loan honor code, which includes honesty, patience, courtesy promptness, cleanliness, cooperation and responsibility,” said Volunteer Programs Coordinator Brenda Gonzalez Camacho.

Toy Loan depository staffer Shannon Denby with the Toy Loan Honor Code and a pink cow puppet (Sharon McNary / LAist.com)

Pandemic Pivot

But as the pandemic hit, such a high-touch program was deemed too risky to continue. And so, many of the toys were gathered and sent into quarantine — at three different toy warehouses.

The main toy depository, in a county Department of Social Services building on Grand Avenue in South L.A., is something like a large library, except that the shelves are completely packed with toys, not books.

Some dolls that will be gifted to children in the county's Toy Loan program (Sharon McNary / LAist.com)

Parents apply for their children to be in the Toy Loan program via a one-page form.

The program has a secondary aim: to build relationships with the parents who accompany their children to the Toy Loan centers, so they have access to other services offered by the host organization — be it a school, county job training office or nonprofit.

Without regular contact, Gonzalez Camacho and her staffers had to get creative about what to do to keep kids, and families, engaged.

John Huizar opens a present from the Toy Loan program. (Courtesy of Los Angeles County Toy Loan program)

So they pivoted. And instead of loaning toys, they decided to give away new toys that had been donated by local toy companies.

But that too had an underlying motive: to keep kids in online school classes. One idea was Toys for Attendance, which gave points and small incentive toys to kids who consistently tuned into their Zoom classes. And at the end of the semester, the kids got an entire bundle of toys to keep.



Meet A Toyrarian

At the Toy Loan center at a county office in East L.A., I met Community Health Worker Evelyn Meneses. She acts as a "Toyrarian," in toy loan parlance, meaning she’s a toy librarian, and manages the lending program.

Toyrarian Evelyn Meneses holds one of the plush dolls to be gifted to children in the Toy Loan program in East L.A. (Sharon McNary / LAist.com)

Each Toy Loan center follows the same general rules. However, they have some flexibility in deciding how to distribute the donated gifts they receive from the central Toy Loan office.

When the pandemic shut down the lending, Meneses sent the used toys back to the central depository and shifted gears to create giveaway programs. Now, when she gets shipments of toys, they are distributed to kids at drive-through events.

Some of the toys were also distributed through the county's Adopt-a-Family program.

A girl whose family is part of the Adopt-a-Family program of L.A. County opens gifts provided by the Toy Loan program. (Courtesy Los Angeles County Toy Loan Program)

Toy Donations Welcome

Families are anxious to see the Toy Loan program start up again, Meneses said. The return of toy lending will depend on the progress of the pandemic, and on each of the host organizations and the staffers and volunteers.

And when it eases up, the toys at the warehouse will be sprung from quarantine and returned to Toy Loan Centers once again.

Larry Fobbs, a supervisor with the Toy Loan program, loads toys into a truck bound for Toy Loan centers (Sharon McNary / LAist.com)

The Toy Loan Program accepts money, donations of new toys, used toys that are in good condition and books suitable for children up to age 17. The ones that cannot be loaned out to children due to the difficulty of sanitizing after each use may end up being given to families to keep.

The program is always looking for new locations that have volunteers available consistently for at least two hours per week to manage the inventory of toys and interact with children and parents.

To volunteer or donate, call the Toy Loan program at 213-744-4344. You also can see more details on the program website.