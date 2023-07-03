LA Fireworks: Rules, Regulations And Pet Safety This July 4th

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Fireworks can be fun — the bright lights, a big bang, followed by crackles and a smoky imprint left in the sky. It's a staple of the July Fourth holiday that many of us enjoy, or at least expect, each year.

If you live in Southern California, you probably also anticipate the downsides of this spectacle, which include a drastic dip in air quality, loud bangs throughout the night, and, if you're a pet owner, an anxious animal glued to your side or cowering in the corner.

We discussed the fireworks rules and regulations you need to know about and how to keep your pets safe and secure on AirTalk with Larry Mantle Monday on LAist 89.3. Here's what we learned:



Sanctioned shows are more regulated now

Regulatory agencies are cracking down on sanctioned shows. Last month, the Los Angeles Regional Water Quality Board passed new rules stating that fireworks shows over major bodies of water have to meet certain standards under the Clean Water Act. After fireworks explode, their casings fall out of the sky and produce a good amount of trash. How much exactly is unclear, but the board will be monitoring that going forward.

These management practices were formulated with input from fire departments and firework operators, said Norma Camacho, chair of Los Angeles Regional Water Quality Control Board, who joined AirTalk Monday. It will take time for these practices to be implemented safely, but the hope is to curb the discharge of plastic trash that's sprinkled into the water with each exploding firework.



Increased regulations could mean more illegal fireworks

Fireworks in a Huntington Beach neighborhood on July 4, 2021. (Jill Replogle / LAist)

Then there's the issue of illegal fireworks throughout the city.

MySafeLA is a nonprofit that organizes risk reduction programs throughout the greater L.A. area and is one of the lead organizations for the city's fireworks mitigation program. David Barrett, executive officer of MySafeLA, said on AirTalk that when considering your own backyard show, "One, think about your neighbors, and two, leave fireworks to the professionals."

This year, a handful of big shows have been cancelled for environmental and financial reasons, creating more incentive for people to set off fireworks of their own. Barrett says they're seeing more drone light shows, which is promising.

"They are spectacular," he says and unlike traditional fireworks, drone light shows can't start wildfires.

But if you really need your firework fix this holiday, he says, "a professional show is a terrific way to enjoy the Fourth. Doing it yourself ... is just a bad idea."



How July Fourth is impacting animal shelters

The July Fourth holiday can also torment some pets. Animal shelters in Los Angeles are sounding the alarm that they're at capacity and critically short-staffed.

Shelters are expecting an influx of lost animals in the coming days as many pets flee yards and homes in a fear response to fireworks. Marcia Mayeda, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control, says county operations stay open on July Fourth and work to reconnect as many people with their pets as possible.

A shelter employee takes a dog out of an enclosure. (Martin Bureau / AFP via Getty Images)

Board-certified veterinary behaviorist Dr. Rachel Malamed encourages pet owners to secure their property and make sure pet ID tags are in place and updated.

Creating a "safe haven for your pets" with treats and play toys can help distract some dogs from the noise, she says.

Reducing the sound of fireworks by playing white noise, keeping windows closed or even purchasing noise-cancelling headphones can be very effective solutions. You should also plan ahead and work with veterinarians in case prescriptions for your pet are needed, Malamed says.

HOW TO KEEP YOUR PETS SAFE AND CALM Leave pets at home when attending parties, fireworks displays, parades and other social gatherings.

Have your pet get plenty of exercise during the day so they can release a lot of their energy — take them out for a walk or to the park.



Consider putting them in a safe space, like a safe room or a crate. Fill it with their comfort toys, blankets, etc. or even play white noise like soothing music. Make sure windows are closed so they don't inhale the fumes or smoke from fireworks.

If you're hosting a BBQ or backyard party, keep them away from sparklers or snappers. After the cookout — don't forget to check your yard and cleanup any firework debris, even if you didn't set them off yourself.



Shows in L.A. County

Now that you read through the advisory and tips for pets, we've got a list of how you can safely watch fireworks this weekend and on the Fourth of July in L.A. County.



You can also check out the Orange County Fire Department's list on its website