We Explain L.A.
Climate and Environment

New Fireworks Restrictions Put Limits On Shows Over The Ocean

By  Jacob Margolis
Published Jun 30, 2023 2:05 PM
A fireworks show behind a ferris wheel that's lit up blue.
A fireworks show at the Santa Monica Pier in 2009.
LAist Featured Photos on Flickr)
Last month, the Los Angeles Regional Water Quality Control Board passed new rules saying that firework shows over major bodies of water – including streams, lakes and the ocean – have to meet certain standards under the Clean Water Act.

Fireworks can produce a good amount of trash once the casings explode and fall out of the sky. How much exactly is unclear, but the board will be monitoring that going forward.

“Basically what we want to do is eliminate the trash that goes into the waters,” said Norma Camacho, chair of the board.

Vendors are now required to obtain a permit from the water board and meet new restrictions meant to contain the trash.

Best management practices going forward will include the use of biodegradable fireworks, building a barrier to keep the stuff that falls out of the sky contained and making sure that all trash is cleaned up within 12 hours of the event.

A Fourth of July show in Redondo Beach was reportedly canceled because the vendor didn’t meet the new requirements. However, the fireworks display at the Port of Los Angeles is still scheduled.

What do you want to know about fires, earthquakes, climate change or any science-related topics?
Jacob Margolis helps Southern Californians understand the science shaping our imperfect paradise and gets us prepared for what’s next.

