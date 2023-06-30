New Fireworks Restrictions Put Limits On Shows Over The Ocean
Last month, the Los Angeles Regional Water Quality Control Board passed new rules saying that firework shows over major bodies of water – including streams, lakes and the ocean – have to meet certain standards under the Clean Water Act.
Fireworks can produce a good amount of trash once the casings explode and fall out of the sky. How much exactly is unclear, but the board will be monitoring that going forward.
“Basically what we want to do is eliminate the trash that goes into the waters,” said Norma Camacho, chair of the board.
-
Residents can receive a hefty rebate
-
How to stay safe and cool
-
She holds a commanding lead in the CD-6 election
Vendors are now required to obtain a permit from the water board and meet new restrictions meant to contain the trash.
Best management practices going forward will include the use of biodegradable fireworks, building a barrier to keep the stuff that falls out of the sky contained and making sure that all trash is cleaned up within 12 hours of the event.
A Fourth of July show in Redondo Beach was reportedly canceled because the vendor didn’t meet the new requirements. However, the fireworks display at the Port of Los Angeles is still scheduled.
-
A young black bear, dubbed BB-12, was captured and collared last month in the western portion of the Santa Monica Mountains.
-
California's Groundbreaking Clean Fuel Laws Mean Big Changes For Polluting Trucks And Trains. Why It MattersThe rules passed by the state Air Resources Board are the first of their kind — anywhere — and will likely have ripple effects, particularly in Southern California communities that have some of the dirtiest air in the nation.
-
It's partly because the sun’s approaching solar maximum.
-
An onslaught of velella velella washed up on shore this weekend on Southern California beaches. The blue jellyfish-like creatures were swept by the winds of California's recent storms.
-
Who knows when we'll see such vibrance again in this recently drought-choked land?
-
It's glorious grunion run season, which means thousands of small, silver fish take to California beaches to mate.