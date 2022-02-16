Support for LAist comes from
Play In LA

Here’s How To Attend The LA Rams Super Bowl Victory Parade

By  Caitlin Hernández
Published Feb 15, 2022 4:02 PM
A group of young men wave their arms in the air in celebration. One wears a blue and yellow shirt that reads "RAMS." Two are looking at the camera, smiling and showing a peace sign.
Crowds and football fans celebrated in downtown LA after the Rams defeated the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium In Inglewood.
(Brian Feinzimer for LAist)
LAist relies on you to stay independent.
Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

The Los Angeles Rams are getting something the Lakers and Dodgers didn’t for their championships: a chance to ride through their hometown streets and bask in the winning glory.

In celebration of the Rams’ epic last-minute Super Bowl win on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, the team will have a victory parade starting at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Players, coaches and floats will cruise down the streets with the public. The parade will kick off at the west parking lot of the Shrine Auditorium on West Jefferson Boulevard and end with a 12 p.m. rally at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum’s peristyle on Bill Robertson Lane.

Fans will be able to freely walk the routes. The path goes around the Coliseum, but the parade won’t go inside. Use this map to guide your way.

Freeway Exists And Road Closures

If you’re planning to drive there, be prepared for traffic. Consider taking alternate routes or using Metro — you can easily access the parade route from the Jefferson/USC, Expo Park/USC, or Expo/Vermont stations on Expo (E) line.

Road closures will begin at 8 a.m. and certain freeway exits will be closed starting at 7 a.m. Here’s where to avoid:

  • Figueroa Street between Adams Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
  • Jefferson Boulevard between Figueroa Street and Hoover Street
  • Exposition Boulevard between Bill Robertson Lane and Figueroa Street
  • Bill Robertson Lane between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Exposition Boulevard
  • 110 Southbound off-ramp at Exposition Boulevard
  • 110 Northbound HOV off-ramp at 39th Street

The L.A. Department of Transportation plans to open the streets back up as the parade rolls through.

Want to snag a good spot? Exposition Park will be open at 8 a.m. for the early birds, or fans can find a place along the route to get a good view and walk over, such as the corner of 39th Street and Exposition Park Drive that’s near the end of the route.

While the formal event is expected to end by 1:30 p.m., undoubtedly fans will stay out celebrating, as is L.A. style, for a while after it concludes.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

