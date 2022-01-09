Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Play In LA

Angeles National Forest Sends Non-Critical Staff Home For 2 Weeks Due To COVID Surge

By  Sharon McNary
Published Jan 9, 2022 1:27 PM
Angeles National Forest
A sign at the entrance of Angeles National Forest near Palmdale.
(Tony Webster
/
Flickr Creative Commons)
LAist relies on your reader support.
Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

If you’re heading into the Angeles National Forest to enjoy what remains of the snow and our cool crisp weather, you’ll find fewer Forest Service employees than normal, starting Monday, Jan. 10.

The U.S. Forest Service says it is staffing the Angeles National Forest with as few employees as possible through Jan. 24. It’s meant to protect the federal workers from getting infected with coronavirus during this latest surge.

"We must use every tool and enhanced safety measure at our disposal to protect our employees," said Jerome Perez, forest supervisor of the Angeles National Forest, in a statement released Friday, "and right now unfortunately, that means closing access to our facilities for two weeks.”

What's Open And What's Not

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Fire stations and critical jobs — like cleaning restrooms and garbage removal — will remain staffed. Public campgrounds, picnic areas and trails will stay open.

But public access to Forest Service offices, visitor centers and fire stations will be restricted for the next two weeks.

If you do still plan to visit, forest officials urge you to follow COVID-19 protocols regarding masks and social distancing.

Forest officials said staff working remotely will still be answering these phone lines.:

Last year, Angeles National Forest was among more than a dozen forests closed across the state for a couple weeks in early September due to fire concerns.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
What do you want to know about how we Play in L.A.?
And, how do you play? Sharon McNary wants to hear your questions and stories about affordable, accessible and inclusive ways we stay active for physical and mental health. 🚵🏻‍♀️ 🎳 🛶 🏕 ⚽️ 💃 🏄🏾‍♂️ 👨🏿‍🦽 🏃🏽‍♀️ 🏓 🛹 🤹🏻‍♀️

Related Stories