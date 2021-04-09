Support for LAist comes from
News

Long Beach Opens Vaccine Eligibility To Everyone 16-And-Over

By Megan Nguyen
Published Apr 8, 2021 5:27 PM
60303f8b69a7c6000919fb53-eight.jpg
A woman receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. (Chava Sanchez/LAist)
All Californians 16-and-older will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines starting April 15, but the city of Long Beach is moving ahead of the state, opening up eligibility starting today.

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia made the announcement:

"If you are a Long Beach resident and you want to get vaccinated and you're over 16-years-old, you can walk to the Convention Center Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and receive your vaccine."

These appointments are walk-up only. You can start making online appointments April 15, when the state change takes effect.
What if demand is so high, that the city runs out while you're in line? Mayor Garcia says they'll make an appointment for you on site, for the following days.

San Bernardino County has also expanded coverage to everyone 16-and-older. Minors will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

To schedule an appointment, visit the County vaccination page or call the COVID-19 helpline at (909) 387-3911, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Important caveat: You'll need to show proof of residence in both Long Beach and San Bernardino to get the vaccine.

