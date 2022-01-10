LAPD Officers Rescue Pilot From Plane Crash Seconds Before Train Collides With Aircraft

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

A pilot was hospitalized Sunday after his single-engine plane went down on the train tracks next to Whiteman Airport in Pacoima.

It happened near the LAPD's Foothill Division and officers were able to pull the pilot out of the plane just moments before an oncoming train collided with the aircraft. Officials from the Los Angeles Fire Department say the pilot was the sole occupant onboard and was taken to a trauma center by paramedics to be treated for unspecified injuries.

Foothill Division Officers displayed heroism and quick action by saving the life of a pilot who made an emergency landing on the railroad tracks at San Fernando Rd. and Osborne St., just before an oncoming train collided with the aircraft. pic.twitter.com/DDxtGGIIMo — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 10, 2022

No other injuries were reported and a minor fuel spill was contained by firefighters.