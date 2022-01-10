Support for LAist comes from
News

LAPD Officers Rescue Pilot From Plane Crash Seconds Before Train Collides With Aircraft

By Tyler Wayne
Published Jan 10, 2022 11:15 AM
A screenshot from video footage of a police officer with his back to the camera attempting to rescue the pilot of a small aircraft that made an emergency landing and came to a stop on top of railroad tracks.
A screenshot of a video which officers are seen pulling out a pilot from an aircraft laying on the train tracks, seconds before a train collides with the plane.
( Courtesy LAPD
/
Courtesy LAPD)
A pilot was hospitalized Sunday after his single-engine plane went down on the train tracks next to Whiteman Airport in Pacoima.

It happened near the LAPD's Foothill Division and officers were able to pull the pilot out of the plane just moments before an oncoming train collided with the aircraft. Officials from the Los Angeles Fire Department say the pilot was the sole occupant onboard and was taken to a trauma center by paramedics to be treated for unspecified injuries.

No other injuries were reported and a minor fuel spill was contained by firefighters.

