LAPD Officer Shot And Killed In South LA Is Laid To Rest

A funeral was held Wednesday for LAPD officer Fernando Arroyos, who was shot and killed last month while house hunting with his girlfriend in the Florence-Firestone area. Police say Arroyos, who was off-duty at the time, was killed during a robbery.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said in Fernando Arroyos’ short 27 years, he was always willing to help others at a moment’s notice and served as an example of the right and good amongst people.

"When one had the opportunity to speak with him or spend some time in his company, you'd quickly realize Fernando possessed wisdom and maturity well beyond his 27 years,” the chief said.

Ray Bernardo remembers his niece and nephew playing cops and robbers with Arroyos as children. Arroyos always wanted to be the cop. Bernardo knew the slain officer for 25 years, but he never imagined losing him.

"He wanted to serve his community and work for the city where he grew up," he said. "Fernando was and would always be the most humble, kind, polite, and intelligent person I know."

Federal prosecutors have charged three alleged gang members and an associate in connection with the Jan. 10 shooting. All four are awaiting arraignment.

Lt. Rex Ingram — who spoke on behalf of the Arroyos family — said while Arroyos waited to enter the police academy, he worked two jobs to support his family, including the overnight shift at McDonald's in the neighborhood where he grew up.

Arroyos graduated with honors from UC Berkeley. Ingram said he had every reason to be arrogant, but he wasn't.

"You're a product of your community, who represented the best of the diverse melting pot we call home in Los Angeles," he said.