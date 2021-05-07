LAFC Says It Wants You Back, So It's Hosting A Vaccination Clinic
LAFC wants to help thousands of soccer fans and Angelenos get their COVID-19 vaccine. The team is partnering with the LA County Public Health Department to host a vaccination clinic today and tomorrow at Banc of California Stadium.
About 9,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available. You can make an appointment online but walk-ins are also welcome.
Vaccines are key to ending the COVID-19 pandemic. Protect yourself and your community.— LAFC (@LAFC) May 6, 2021
Join us on May 7/8 for a vaccination clinic at @BancStadium operated by @USCSchPharmacy & @lapublichealth.#LAFC
Larry Freedman, the LAFC co-president and chief business officer, says he knows fans want to return to the experience of watching their team in-person and vaccinations will make that return possible:
"When Bank of California Stadium is full, LAFC is playing the beautiful game in a beautiful way and we're having that shared experience in a community that we've all built together."
LAFC will also have vaccine-only sections at the stadium for upcoming matches. (Dodger Stadium also has vaccine-only sections with some rules.)