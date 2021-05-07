Support for LAist comes from
LAFC Says It Wants You Back, So It's Hosting A Vaccination Clinic

By  Emily Henderson
Published May 7, 2021 6:00 AM
An image of Banc of California Stadium as Los Angeles FC soccer team plays.
A limited number of fans watch as Los Angeles FC take on Austin FC during the first half of their MLS game at Banc of California Stadium on April 17, 2021.
(Kevork Djansezian
/
Getty Images North America)
Our reporting is free for everyone, but it’s not free to make.
LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

LAFC wants to help thousands of soccer fans and Angelenos get their COVID-19 vaccine. The team is partnering with the LA County Public Health Department to host a vaccination clinic today and tomorrow at Banc of California Stadium.

About 9,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available. You can make an appointment online but walk-ins are also welcome.

Larry Freedman, the LAFC co-president and chief business officer, says he knows fans want to return to the experience of watching their team in-person and vaccinations will make that return possible:

"When Bank of California Stadium is full, LAFC is playing the beautiful game in a beautiful way and we're having that shared experience in a community that we've all built together."

LAFC will also have vaccine-only sections at the stadium for upcoming matches. (Dodger Stadium also has vaccine-only sections with some rules.)

