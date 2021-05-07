LAFC Says It Wants You Back, So It's Hosting A Vaccination Clinic

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Our reporting is free for everyone, but it’s not free to make.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

LAFC wants to help thousands of soccer fans and Angelenos get their COVID-19 vaccine. The team is partnering with the LA County Public Health Department to host a vaccination clinic today and tomorrow at Banc of California Stadium.

About 9,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available. You can make an appointment online but walk-ins are also welcome.

Vaccines are key to ending the COVID-19 pandemic. Protect yourself and your community.



Join us on May 7/8 for a vaccination clinic at @BancStadium operated by @USCSchPharmacy & @lapublichealth.#LAFC — LAFC (@LAFC) May 6, 2021

Larry Freedman, the LAFC co-president and chief business officer, says he knows fans want to return to the experience of watching their team in-person and vaccinations will make that return possible:

"When Bank of California Stadium is full, LAFC is playing the beautiful game in a beautiful way and we're having that shared experience in a community that we've all built together."

LAFC will also have vaccine-only sections at the stadium for upcoming matches. (Dodger Stadium also has vaccine-only sections with some rules.)

