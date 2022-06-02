LA Leaders Approve Plan To Ban Menthol And Other Flavored Tobacco Products

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously this week to ban the sale of menthol cigarettes and other flavored tobacco products.

The new rules, which still have to be approved by Mayor Eric Garcetti, are set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

Councilmember Paul Koretz says tobacco companies are using flavor to target kids to replace their dying customers.

“If we take this tool away, and we ban flavored tobacco and flavored tobacco products, I think we will see in our lifetimes — and pretty quickly perhaps — the end of high levels of smoking in California and in Los Angeles,” he said.

An exemption was included for existing hookah lounges.

L.A. County supervisors approved a similar ban in 2019 , though it only pertains to unincorporated areas.

A state law restricting the sale of flavored tobacco products was suspended after a referendum, backed by the tobacco industry, made it onto the November ballot. Voters will get to decide whether to repeal the ban.