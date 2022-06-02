Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
News

LA Leaders Approve Plan To Ban Menthol And Other Flavored Tobacco Products

By  Camila Thur de Koos
Published Jun 2, 2022 12:14 PM
Packs of menthol cigarettes, some featuring the Camel logo, on display in a store.
Packs of menthol cigarettes are displayed for sale in a smoke shop on April 28, 2022 in Los Angeles.
(Mario Tama
/
Getty Images)
Stories like these are only possible with your help!
Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously this week to ban the sale of menthol cigarettes and other flavored tobacco products.

The new rules, which still have to be approved by Mayor Eric Garcetti, are set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

Councilmember Paul Koretz says tobacco companies are using flavor to target kids to replace their dying customers.

“If we take this tool away, and we ban flavored tobacco and flavored tobacco products, I think we will see in our lifetimes — and pretty quickly perhaps — the end of high levels of smoking in California and in Los Angeles,” he said.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
The Brief

An exemption was included for existing hookah lounges.

L.A. County supervisors approved a similar ban in 2019, though it only pertains to unincorporated areas.

A state law restricting the sale of flavored tobacco products was suspended after a referendum, backed by the tobacco industry, made it onto the November ballot. Voters will get to decide whether to repeal the ban.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories