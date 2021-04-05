LA County: Vaccinated Travelers Can Now Skip 10-Day Quarantine

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

L.A. County officially eased up on its pandemic travel advisory today, by allowing fully vaccinated travelers to skip the 10-day mandatory quarantine period upon arrival.

The revision mirrors CDC guidance issued last Friday, which says anyone who's fully vaccinated can safely travel within the U.S., though they must continue to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Both the CDC and L.A. County guidelines still discourage any nonessential travel, regardless of vaccination status.

That's to keep potentially dangerous variants, like the ones first found in the United Kingdom, Brazil, and South Africa, at bay, said County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer:

"While we have variants of concern here, we don't have them dominating, and we'd like to keep it that way ... because they're all three known to be more infectious viruses."





Those who aren't fully vaccinated will still have to adhere to the post-travel quarantine. But if they test negative for COVID-19 after their arrival, that quarantine period shrinks to just seven days.

L.A. County's original 10-day quarantine policy was implemented on Dec. 30 – it was a mandatory directive ordering anyone traveling from outside the Southern California region to self-isolate. Some critics have pointed out, however, that there was never a plan for enforcement.

You can read the full travel advisory here.

A LOOK AT LOCAL COVID-19 NUMBERS:

