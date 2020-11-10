LA County Board Of Supervisors: Mitchell Wins, Securing 1st All-Woman Board

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

State Senator Holly Mitchell has defeated City Councilman Herb Wesson for a seat on the powerful L.A. County Board of Supervisors. Mitchell was congratulated by the county's acting CEO, Fesia Davenport, and Mitchell reportedly received a call from Wesson conceding the race.

Mitchell's victory means the five-member Board of Supervisors will for the first time in history be comprised of women.

Congratulations and welcome to Supervisor-Elect @HollyJMitchell! We are looking forward to welcoming you to the @LACountyBOS and the @CountyofLA family. pic.twitter.com/F9wC0fPi52 — LA County CEO (@LACountyCEO) November 5, 2020

What's At Stake

Two of the most well-known Black politicians in Southern California are vying to represent an area with deep African American roots -- though this district's demographics have shifted to be majority-Latino in the last few decades.

The stakes here are massive. Dubbed "Little Kings" and "Queens," members of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors are some of the most powerful local elected officials in the country, and reelection has historically been all but assured for sitting Supervisors. Each of five Supervisors represents roughly 2 million residents and helps oversee a roughly $35 billion budget.

Holly Mitchell is a State Senator for California's 30th district, and formerly a member of the State Assembly. Before running for office, Mitchell was CEO of the child and family development nonprofit Crystal Stairs. (Read Mitchell's full bio on her campaign website.)

Herb Wesson has represented District 10 on the L.A. City Council since 2005, and served as council president for eight years. He previously served as Speaker of the state Assembly. (Read Wesson's full bio on his campaign website.)

The 2nd Supervisorial District includes roughly 2 million residents in cities such as Carson, Compton, Culver City and Inglewood; all or part of L.A. neighborhoods including Crenshaw, Koreatown, La Brea, and Mar Vista; and other unincorporated areas of the county.

Latinos make up the majority of registered voters in the district, followed by African Americans.

Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas has represented the area on the Board of Supervisors for 12 years. He is termed out and running for Los Angeles City Council, the seat Wesson is leaving due to term limits.

