LA City Council Condemns Russian Authoritative Ruler Vladimir Putin

The Los Angeles City Council has unanimously voted to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, calling his actions "egregious."

Councilmember Paul Koretz says the conflict hits close to home. A century ago, his mother's family fled Kyiv to escape the Russian pogroms — violent attacks on Jewish residents.

Koretz describes his horror at seeing images of Ukrainian civilians killed by Russian troops, calling them "senseless" deaths "at the hand of a megalomaniacal madman."

"We're here today in the City of Angels, saying with one voice, in harmony with the international community: Stop the madness, Mr. Putin," Koretz said. "Stop butchering your neighbors, and stop murdering innocent children."

The resolution also condemns the actions of any country that supports Russia, namely Belarus, where the Kremlin has organized attacks and used as a base to launch its offensive.

But Koretz noted that the council's action also includes language in support of L.A.'s Russian community, stating: "They are not responsible for the actions of an out of control madman ... the city of Los Angeles shall continue to support, celebrate the city's Russian community, culture and local Russian-owned businesses."