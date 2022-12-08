Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
News

LA County Opens New Mental Health Clinic In Koreatown Focusing On Most Vulnerable

By  Robert Garrova
Published Dec 7, 2022 4:20 PM
Nurse Quione Rodriguez and nurse practitioner Don Robeniol stand side by side in a doorway to one of the medication administration rooms. They both wear face masks, blue button up shirts and tan slacks.
Nurse Quione Rodriguez (L) and nurse practitioner Don Robeniol will work to help clients at the Koreatown Mental Health Center with psychiatric medications and help connect them with medical care.
(Robert Garrova
/
LAist)
Before you read more...
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

The L.A. County Department of Mental Health opened a new mental health clinic in Koreatown Wednesday, which managers said should be able to serve as many as 1,000 clients at a time.

Why it matters: There aren’t a lot of options for community based mental health care in L.A. The new mental health center is the first clinic directly operated by the L.A. County Department of Mental Health in Koreatown.

Who will it serve? “We’re trying to target people who have moderate to severe impairments as a result of their mental health and a lot of times that’s our unhoused community. Those are people that don’t often come into care,” said Tosha Sweet, a county mental health clinical program manager.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Other services: The clinic will typically serve clients who may be on Medi-Cal. It will also staff six clinicians who are licensed marriage and family therapists or psychiatric social workers.

Go deeper: Understanding LA’s Homelessness Issues

Related Stories