LA County Opens New Mental Health Clinic In Koreatown Focusing On Most Vulnerable

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for How To LA, delivered weekday mornings. Subscribe

Topline:

The L.A. County Department of Mental Health opened a new mental health clinic in Koreatown Wednesday, which managers said should be able to serve as many as 1,000 clients at a time.



Why it matters: There aren’t a lot of options for community based mental health care in L.A. The new mental health center is the first clinic directly operated by the L.A. County Department of Mental Health in Koreatown.

Who will it serve? “We’re trying to target people who have moderate to severe impairments as a result of their mental health and a lot of times that’s our unhoused community. Those are people that don’t often come into care,” said Tosha Sweet, a county mental health clinical program manager.

Other services: The clinic will typically serve clients who may be on Medi-Cal. It will also staff six clinicians who are licensed marriage and family therapists or psychiatric social workers.

Go deeper: Understanding LA’s Homelessness Issues

