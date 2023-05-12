Your Guide To Mold In Your Home (And Other Headlines)

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

After this year’s extremely wet winter, mold could be making an unwanted (and possibly hidden) appearance inside your home. It can appear in roofs, walls, window frames and pipes. If there’s an area where moisture has collected mold could grow — and grow quickly.



Your mold guide

LAist’s C.C. Clark reports that tenant complaints about this funky fungi have been on the rise in recent months and wrote a guide about how to deal with it should you suspect mold to be growing in your crib.

She’ll take you through the steps of how to spot it, what to do to get rid of it and how to prevent it in the future. There’s also health symptoms that could indicate you’ve been exposed to it.

If you are a renter, C.C. reports that you have certain rights when it comes to mold. She spoke with Matthew Calcanas, a local attorney, about what you are entitled to and what you can do to ensure your place is maintained and habitable.

As always, stay happy and healthy, folks. There’s more news below — just keep reading.

More news

(After you stop hitting snooze)



There's tension building between some L.A. city councilmembers and Mayor Karen Bass's office over spending on the Inside Safe program to move unhoused people off the streets. There's a call for more oversight as the mayor seeks additional funding.

program to move unhoused people off the streets. There's a call for more oversight as the mayor seeks additional funding. A new study by the Los Angeles Business Council Institute found that new L.A. apartment buildings are taking an average of four years to complete. So what does that mean for the city’s plan to increase housing? My colleague David Wagner has all of the details.

are taking an average of four years to complete. So what does that mean for the city’s plan to increase housing? My colleague David Wagner has all of the details. The city of L.A. is moving ahead with a plan to install speed humps near all public schools. This follows the death of a woman who was hit by a pickup truck while walking her child to school last month.

near all public schools. This follows the death of a woman who was hit by a pickup truck while walking her child to school last month. L.A. County is ramping up its unarmed mental health response system after a push for more help from advocates, county officials and families with loved ones who struggle with mental illness. The county is partnering with a non-profit behavioral health agency called Sycamores. My colleague Robert Garrova has the details.

system after a push for more help from advocates, county officials and families with loved ones who struggle with mental illness. The county is partnering with a non-profit behavioral health agency called Sycamores. My colleague Robert Garrova has the details. A federal grand jury in Orange County has indicted the man who allegedly fired on a Taiwanese Church there, killing one and wounding 5, on dozens of hate crimes charges as well as other weapons offenses. My colleague Josie Huang has more.

as well as other weapons offenses. My colleague Josie Huang has more. The Food And Drug Administration updated guidelines that will allow for more gay and bisexual men to donate blood . All potential donors will receive a series of "individual risk-based questions" regardless of sexual orientation, sex or gender.

. All potential donors will receive a series of "individual risk-based questions" regardless of sexual orientation, sex or gender. For centuries, developments concerning women’s health have been sorely behind. Listen to a discussion from AirTalk with Larry Mantle on LAist 89.3 about how women face misdiagnosis and gender bias in the medical field, and how medical professionals’ knowledge gaps could lead to severe consequences.

have been sorely behind. Listen to a from on LAist 89.3 about how women face misdiagnosis and gender bias in the medical field, and how medical professionals’ knowledge gaps could lead to severe consequences. Is love at first strike possible? Well, some WGA writers on strike put that challenge to the test with a huge meet cute for those on the picket lines fighting for their rights.

possible? Well, some WGA writers on strike put that challenge to the test with a huge meet cute for those on the picket lines fighting for their rights. The Walt Disney Co. reports streaming losses of more than $4 million a day . My colleague John Horn has more on this and the latest daily WGA strike news.

. My colleague John Horn has more on this and the latest daily WGA strike news. There’s a new muppet on Sesame Street, and he speaks Tagalog. TJ is his name and he is the first Filipino American muppet on the show.

on Sesame Street, and he speaks Tagalog. TJ is his name and he is the first Filipino American muppet on the show. There is a LOT going on this weekend. Are you ready to sashay away and have a BALL with RuPaul and friends? Come out to RuPaul’s DragCon LA at the Convention Center throughout this weekend. Or watch a one-hour episode of the new PBS series Iconic America: Our Symbols and Stories with David Rubenstein with LAist, PBS SoCal and KCET on Friday night at the Directors Guild of America. Everyone has at least one story they would NEVER tell their mom about. Hear some of these stories at the Don’t Tell My Mother! Pre-mama’s day party at Dynasty Typewriter. There’s these weekend events and so much more here.



Wait! One More Thing...

A Few Great Hikes For Getting To Know Someone

Debs Lake (Megan Tan)

Let’s say you have a potential future boo in mind and you really want to impress them. Why not try to take them out in nature? There’s plenty of time and space (and peace and quiet) to get to know someone on a hike through all the gorgeous views that L.A. has to offer.

My colleague and co-host of the Wild podcast Megan Tan shared her top places to hike in L.A. for a breathtakingly beautiful date. From Lower Arroyo Seco Trail to Debs Pond to Hellman Trail, these treks will teach you a lot about the person you’re hanging with, and may even help you see if they are worth going the distance for.

