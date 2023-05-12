As LA Mayor Asks For More Money To Address Homelessness, Councilmembers Call For Oversight

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

At least two L.A. city councilmembers want to step up oversight of Mayor Karen Bass’ signature homelessness program, after LAist revealed that required transparency reports have not been provided to the council.

Inside Safe is the mayor’s program offering motel rooms and services to unhoused Angelenos who are asked to leave encampments.

For the program’s initial $50 million budget, the city council required transparency reports every two weeks — showing how many people have been sheltered and where the money is going.

But LAist revealed that the biweekly reports haven’t been provided since they were unanimously ordered by the council back in January.

Bass is now seeking another $250 million for Inside Safe as part of her proposed city budget.

That money should have more oversight from the council, said Councilmember Bob Blumenfield, who chairs the budget committee and is negotiating with the mayor over her spending plans.

Specifically, he wants to require the mayor to present the council with more detailed plans for the money before she can spend it.

“The public has a right to know, and we have an obligation as a city to make sure the public is aware of how their tax dollars are being spent,” he said, adding that the mayor shares his goal of greater transparency.

Blumenfield also wants to see faster accounting records and data on outcomes — like how many people remain housed in the long-term after joining Inside Safe.

The mayor has pushed back on Blumenfield’s proposal to require more council approvals, telling the L.A. Times it’d be a “throwback” to past times when the city lacked urgency in dealing with homelessness.

Bass told LAist she’s confident she and the budget committee will reach an agreement that allows her to move as quickly as she needs to on homelessness.

“The chairman of the budget committee and the committee members have all been working in very close partnership with the mayor's office, and I anticipate that continuing,” the mayor said in a recorded statement.

From all the discussions that I've had with the chairman, we will come to a very nice compromise that allows the mayor's office to move forward with the urgency that we need to have in order to address the city's number one crisis. — Karen Bass, L.A. mayor

“From all the discussions that I've had with the chairman, we will come to a very nice compromise that allows the mayor's office to move forward with the urgency that we need to have in order to address the city's number one crisis.”

‘People need to know’

Transparency and oversight are key to maintaining public trust, Blumenfield told LAist in an interview this week.

This is a tremendous amount of money that is going to address homelessness. And people need to know not only how was it spent, but how will it be spent. — Bob Blumenfield, L.A. city councilmember

“This is a tremendous amount of money that is going to address homelessness. And people need to know not only how was it spent, but how will it be spent. And so that's part of what we're making sure is baked into this [budget plan], is that accountability mechanism for the public.”

The extra $250 million for Inside Safe is by far Bass’ largest proposed increase in homelessness spending, according to her budget documents .

A major decision about how to handle oversight is scheduled for Friday afternoon , when the council’s budget committee is slated to recommend changes to Bass’ budget plans. It will then go to the full city council for approval.

Where to watch The committee meeting is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Friday.

The city plans to livestream it at this link. Members of the public also can attend in person (at city hall) and speak during public comments.



Blumenfield’s oversight proposal has gotten support from Councilmember Monica Rodriguez, who also serves on the budget committee, according to the L.A. Times .

Another committee member, Councilmember Curren Price, told the Times he does not support it. And another, Councilmember Tim McOsker, told LAist through a spokesperson that he’s awaiting the specific proposal before deciding.

“The Mayor must have the means and flexibility to address this crisis; while at the same time, Council must maintain our role in oversight on something of this financial scale and importance,” McOsker said.

Coucilmember says missing transparency reports were ‘a big problem’

The missing transparency reports for the first $50 million — first reported on by LAist — were “a big problem,” said Blumenfield, the budget committee chair.

“That’s something I raised with the mayor’s office and with others,” he told LAist.

“It can't be the way that we move forward,” he added.

Blumenfield said he’s been talking with the mayor and her team, and that they also are interested in more transparency going forward.

But there’s been debate in recent days between the mayor and key councilmembers about whether Bass should have to come back for more council approval to spend Inside Safe money, as Blumenfield has proposed.

Bass told the L.A. Times it would slow down progress by returning the city to the “lack of urgency” it had on addressing homelessness in the past.

Blumenfield said the council is operating with a “huge sense of urgency” and that it’s important to make sure money is well spent — “especially in a city where we've had a number of issues over the last couple of years about transparency and the lack thereof and issues with corruption.”



What the city’s online checkbook shows

Over four months into the program, only $400,000 in spending has been detailed from the $50 million account the city council set aside for Inside Safe, according to the city’s online records .

Blumenfield said there’s been much more spending than that — “closer to $50 million,” and that it needs to be disclosed to the public more quickly.

“They need to know in more real-time,” he said of the spending.

Blumenfield also wants to see the mayor and council develop specific metrics to track things like how long people stay housed after joining Inside Safe and whether contractors are delivering what they agree to.

“You can't fix what you can't measure,” he said. “So it's really important that we measure the right things.”