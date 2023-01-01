Nick Gerda

Why does it often seem like there’s so little progress around homelessness? What can be done to make systems more effective? From the halls of government to the streets, I follow money and policies to examine what’s working, what’s not, and how it’s affecting people in Southern California.

I grew up in L.A. and OC, and previously spent more than a decade at Voice of OC covering the county government in Orange County – often reporting on issues like homelessness, public safety, mental health, and the role of money in politics.

My reporting helped unlock $70 million in mental health funds that had been stockpiled by Orange County officials, after a federal judge cited my stories in court hearings and demanded answers from elected leaders.

I’m always eager for story ideas and feedback. Your insights help inform my reporting. You can reach me at ngerda@scpr.org .