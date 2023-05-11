After A Mother Is Killed, LA Moves To Install Speed Humps At Public Schools
The city is moving forward with a plan to install speed humps near all Los Angeles public schools.
The decision comes after a mother was killed and her 6-year-old daughter was critically injured after being struck by a pickup truck near Hancock Park Elementary School last month. Just one day after that incident, a 14-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle outside of Berendo Middle School.
“These devastating incidents are unacceptable,” said L.A. Mayor Karen Bass in a statement. “Superintendent [Alberto] Carvalho and I spoke yesterday about strategies to keep our teachers, students and employees safe and together we will host convenings of stakeholders and community members focusing on safety in and around our schools. We must — and will — do more.”
On Wednesday, the L.A. City Council voted in favor of a motion brought by Council President Paul Krekorian that asks the Department of Transportation to provide an installation plan.
The program could cost up to $70 million.
According to a statement from Krekorian’s office, the plan would be similar to a pilot program in his North Hollywood district, which aims to install speed humps outside all district LAUSD elementary schools by August.
“These raised sections of asphalt, designed to slow traffic and heighten driver awareness, are being placed adjacent to schools at locations chosen in consultation with each school’s principal,” Krekorian’s office said in the same statement.
The motion approved by the city council Wednesday also instructs the DOT to outline funding options and an implementation timeline.
-
California's Groundbreaking Clean Fuel Laws Mean Big Changes For Polluting Trucks And Trains. Why It MattersThe rules passed by the state Air Resources Board are the first of their kind — anywhere — and will likely have ripple effects, particularly in Southern California communities that have some of the dirtiest air in the nation.
-
Pickets are being held outside at movie and TV studios across the city
-
For some critics, this feels less like a momentous departure and more like a footnote.
-
LA Prosecutors Charge Man With Falsely Claiming To Be A Doctor For Years. They're Asking Patients To Come ForwardProsecutors say Stephan Gevorkian's patients include people with cancer. He faces five felony counts of practicing medicine without a certification.
-
It's partly because the sun’s approaching solar maximum.
-
Disneyland's famous "Fantasmic!" show came to a sudden end when its 45-foot animatronic dragon — Maleficent — burst into flames.