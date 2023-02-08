Why A Former LA County Jail Staffer Is Bringing Books To Jails

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

I LOVE books. When I was a little girl, my heart would light up every time my mom would bring me something new to read. Books have always been at my disposal and it’s great that I don’t have to go too far in Los Angeles to find a library or bookstore to pursue something new.



Bringing Books To Incarcerated People

But for one group in Los Angeles County, books are extremely hard to come by: people who are incarcerated. Why? The L.A. County jail system doesn’t have an official library system.

One woman is on a mission to change that. My colleague Emily Elena Dugdale wroteabout how a mental health clinician turned public school counselor is going back to her old stomping grounds to provide books for those incarcerated in the jails. Her name is Ahmanise Sanati.

This isn’t her first rodeo though.

She worked in L.A. County’s Twin Towers Correctional Facility for over a decade, and helped to get books on every floor of that jail. But when she left that job, the effort to put books in the hands of people fell apart, despite evidence that the availability of books in jails and prisons can help people learn to read and reduce recidivism. The ability to read can also help boost mental health.

Read more about Sanati’s efforts to bring books to incarcerated people and what still needs to be done. If you are interested in donating to this effort, contact Sanati on Instagram @ahmanise.

Or for more information, check out Emily’s story here.

As always, stay happy and healthy, folks. There’s more news below — just keep reading.

More News

(After you stop hitting snooze)



There have been a lot of questions raised after Huntington Park Police Department officers shot and killed Anthony Lowe, a man with both of his legs amputated. My colleague Elly Yu asked some experts to weigh in about the officers’ use of force .

. After seeing the damage in Turkey after the earthquake, you might be wondering how at-risk we are for that level of destruction when the Big One hits. My colleague Jacob Margolis digs into whether buildings in L.A. could withstand the kind of shaking felt overseas.

when the Big One hits. My colleague Jacob Margolis digs into whether buildings in L.A. could withstand the kind of shaking felt overseas. Well, he did it! On Tuesday night LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's long-held career points record. James is now the top scorer in NBA history.

On Tuesday night LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's long-held career points record. James is now the top scorer in NBA history. It looks like there are definitely some benefits to learning more math in school. A UCLA study tracked LAUSD students and found that those who took math in their last year of high school were more likely to enroll in a four-year college and to re-enroll a second year.

in a four-year college and to re-enroll a second year. It’s a sad moment for the city as distinguished L.A. Philharmonic conductor Gustavo Dudamel accepts a new position as music director for the New York Philharmonic. Thankfully, we still have him for a few more years.

accepts a new position as music director for the New York Philharmonic. Thankfully, we still have him for a few more years. I don’t know about you, but not only am I trying to cop Queen Bey concert tickets, I’m also aiming to get a hold of Janet Jackson tickets too (Unfortunately, they’re all sold out at the Hollywood Bowl!) The good thing is, there are so many other performers, like the Beach Boys, Village People, and Culture Club, lined up at the Hollywood Bowl this summer season. Check out the lineup here.

this summer season. Check out the lineup here. There’s an expected poppy super bloom at Lake Elsinore and because of that, city officials are closing Walker Canyon. Why? They’ve learned their lesson and don’t want the flowers trampled on.

and because of that, city officials are closing Walker Canyon. Why? They’ve learned their lesson and don’t want the flowers trampled on. Long Beach City College is partnering with the Boys and Girls Club to offer free childcare for students. Here’s a look inside the strategic thinking for a program that could bring a positive change.

is partnering with the Boys and Girls Club to offer free childcare for students. Here’s a look inside the strategic thinking for a program that could bring a positive change. Trying to obtain a green card can be an expensive and difficult process for those who want to become U.S. citizens. Now, NPR’s Juliana Kim reported, it could get even more costly for applicants.

for those who want to become U.S. citizens. Now, NPR’s Juliana Kim reported, it could get even more costly for applicants. Want to protect your baby from RSV? You’re in luck. A new vaccine could soon be available for your little ones to protect them from this highly contagious respiratory infection.

*At LAist we will always bring you the news freely, but occasionally we do include links to other publications that may be behind a paywall. Thank you for understanding!

Wait... One More Thing

Geopolitical Tension Between U.S. And China In The Latest LA Made Podcast

Tsien Hsue-Shen was recruited by Caltech to head up its aeronautics department. However, he couldn't escape the effects of the Red Scare and McCarthyism.

It’s L.A. history time and we’re back with the latest episode from the podcast LA Made: Blood, Sweat & Rockets. Buckle up your seat belts, friends. We’re going on a wild ride as we finish their three-part series on the Red Scare. Podcast host M.G. Lord takes us through the story of a brilliant Chinese aeronautical engineer named Tsien Hsue-Shen who was courted by Caltech but whose affiliation with Suicide Squad put him under the FBI’s microscope. Learn how this suspicion led the U.S. to inadvertently provide China with one of its greatest weapons.

Read more information here and listen here.