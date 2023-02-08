Support for LAist comes from
Lake Elsinore Is Closing Off Hiking Trails In Advance Of An Expected Poppy Super Bloom

By  Tiffany Ujiiye  and Gillian Morán Pérez
Published Feb 7, 2023 4:02 PM
Yellow poppies are show in the foreground of a photo of a wide filed with two small green hills in the background. The rest of the field is yellowish-green.
Desert Gold (Geraea canescens) covering stretches of Death Valley.
(Facebook)
Topline:

City officials in Lake Elsinore will be closing Walker Canyon ahead of an expected poppy super bloom.

But ... why? Lake Elsinore Mayor Natasha Johnston said the city does "poppy planning" annually but that they learned their lesson in 2019. That year’s super bloom caused massive foot traffic that trampled the flowers and exhausted emergency responders when visitors came unprepared to hike.

"We know that people want to see a beautiful sea of color,” said Johnston. “We also want the land in our community to thrive. We understand that this is not the news that everybody may want to have heard, but our communities safety as well as preservation is our main focus."

So, all trails? Yep. All private and public trails will be closed including the entrance to Walker Canyon to discourage anyone from parking nearby. City officials also reminded the public that parking alongside the freeway is illegal.

Go deeper:

