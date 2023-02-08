A Super Bloom Isn’t Guaranteed — Even With All That Rain. But Here's What We Do Know
While much of the state has seen an above average amount of rain the past few months, many of Southern California’s desert areas have not. They’ll likely need a bit more, consistent rain for ideal super bloom conditions.
The next few weeks matter
Wildflowers in our desert areas want consistent rain that can give the soil a deep soak, and keep things from getting too dry up until the start of spring.
And here's the reality: “There hasn’t been enough rain to generate a great bloom,” said Richard Minnich, author of “California’s Fading Wildflowers: Lost Legacy and Biological Invasions.”
This year’s super bloom is dependent on what kind of rain we get in the coming weeks.
“It’s going to have to happen between now and March, and if there are no major storms, there won’t be a super bloom,” said Minnich.
Some flowers are better than none
“Throughout the southwest, I’m pretty confident that there will be at least some wildflowers this year,” said Daniel Winkler, research ecologist with the U.S Geological Survey.
But he adds that, “nothing’s guaranteed, especially in desert systems.”
In Lake Elsinore, where they do "poppy planting," city officials announced this week they'll be closing Walker Canyon. That's after massive foot traffic in 2019 trampled the flowers and exhausted emergency responders when visitors came unprepared to hike.
Where to travel to see flowers
For your best flower viewing opportunity, think about taking a trip some time in March or April, and sticking to areas located between State Route 14 and the Grapevine, or in the Southern San Joaquin Valley, which saw a bit more rain. A trip up our coast might be worth it as well.
