We Ran An Experiment To See If ChatGPT Could Make A Podcast. It Could. But There Are Limits. (And Other Headlines)

Artificial intelligence in schools, in social media apps and — maybe??? — in journalism.



AI in journalism?

Look, AI is a tool that’s pretty much here to stay for now. Different industries are grappling with the fact that it can impact jobs and workflows for people. Hollywood production has come to a stop as writers fight for better wages and challenge the idea of how AI could be implemented in crafting entertainment.

As the How to LA team talked about how to cover these developments in our reporting, my producer Evan Jacoby was already curious about AI could come into play in his job.

He was hanging out with a friend who showed him a synthesizer tool from the ‘80s that Evan, who is not a musician, used to create a tune he describes as “simple, yet beautiful and rich.” As an audio producer, he immediately thought, “Can the work *I make be made by a machine?”

Evan pitched an experiment to explore whether or not AI tools could be used to do the human job of creating our podcast. I was game. We had meetings and the process kicked off.

To be clear, this is an extension of our journalism and not a policy precedent we were trying to create. We, as humans and professionals, were just as curious as anyone else to see what AI could do — and what it can’t.

As Evan began using AI tools like ChatGPT to create a fake How to LA episode, we hit up experts to talk about the implications. We used a made up story told by made up sources using voices based on real people, like myself. We were curious: were we breaking any laws here?

“That’s actually a complicated question,” says Eugene Volokh, professor of law and technology at UCLA. You see, we’re in a bit of a wild west territory here. There are all sorts of legal questions surrounding libel and voice ownership that just haven’t been answered yet.

This experiment was, well, produced with lots of layers. The results were a little scary at first. There are so many unknowns and a lot of potential risk. But this software, as you can probably hear, does have its limitations. Bottom line: there are a lot of lessons to be learned.

Listen to the podcast as we break down the legal and cultural impact AI may have on journalism and read Evan’s explanation about the audio production, tools and takeaways.

FYI: I’m not being replaced as a host, you’re stuck with me on How to LA. 🙂

How To LA

We're here to help curious Angelenos connect with others, discover the new, navigate the confusing, and even drive some change along the way.

The group representing hotels in Los Angeles and Orange Counties where workers went on strike on Sunday filed claims of unfair labor practices against the union that called for the work stoppage.

against the union that called for the work stoppage. Pedestrian safety measures, including a new traffic light, have been put in place on Olympic Boulevard in Boyle Heights. That stretch of road has been noted for vehicle-related injuries and fatalities.

From now on, you cannot buy plastic water bottles at LAX. They've been banned but are there some alternatives.

at LAX. They've been banned but are there some alternatives. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass joined LAist 89.3’s Airtalk on Thursday to discuss the results of the annual LAHSA homelessness count and the latest on her administration’s Inside Safe program.

and the latest on her administration’s Inside Safe program. Prep your ice trays! Another heat wave is heading to LA, and it's going to be hotter and last longer than the 4th of July weekend wave. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will begin to rise Monday with triple-digit temperatures rolling in by Wednesday. ( Los Angeles Times )

than the 4th of July weekend wave. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will begin to rise Monday with rolling in by Wednesday. ( ) ICYMI: A deputy police officer was caught on camera slamming a woman to the ground and pepper spraying her in the parking lot of a Lancaster grocery store on June 24th. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna called the video “disturbing” on Wednesday, and promised an investigation into the deputies involved.

on Wednesday, and promised an investigation into the deputies involved. By the time school starts in the fall 2025, Transitional Kindergarten will be available to every 4-year-old for free at their local public school. But that doesn’t necessarily apply to charter schools. My colleague Mariana Dale has more.

for free at their local public school. But that doesn’t necessarily apply to charter schools. My colleague Mariana Dale has more. The California Air Resource Board (CARB) and truck manufacturers have struck a deal to meet California’s policy to stop selling diesel and gas big rig trucks by 2036 . The agreement includes provisions to avoid legal roadblocks to reaching the goal, and a concession from CARB to impose a less-strict air emissions standard on manufacturers. The policy will help bring electric trucks to the road.

. The agreement includes provisions to avoid legal roadblocks to reaching the goal, and a concession from CARB to impose a less-strict air emissions standard on manufacturers. The policy will help bring electric trucks to the road. The California Coastal Commission has prevented construction on 840 miles of the California shoreline for the past five decades. Now, the state’s housing crisis has prompted a growing number of legislators and advocates to try and strip away the commission’s power in favor of building more homes. CalMatters’ Ben Christopher writes about the struggle over control of the coast.

on 840 miles of the California shoreline for the past five decades. Now, the state’s housing crisis has prompted a growing number of legislators and advocates to try and the commission’s power in favor of building more homes. CalMatters’ Ben Christopher writes about the struggle over control of the coast. Looking for something to do this weekend? Tonight, you can dance the night away with family and friends at the LA Zoo’s Friday Nights. On Saturday, the Los Angeles LGBT Center is holding the Sabor de Mi Centro Block Party in celebration of the Latine community of LA’s Eastside. And, on Sunday, travel back in time to the Middle Ages at the Getty during their Family Festival: Medieval Play. You can check out more events at LAist.com.

A young volunteer gathers lemons at Food Forward harvest location in Camarillo, CA (Jeffery Dawson / Courtesy of Food Forward)

Making change in your community with your kids

A few weeks ago, a reader wrote in and asked us if we knew of opportunities for families to make change in the community this summer. While we’re putting together that list, we’d love your help!

Do you know of any kid-friendly community projects or volunteer opportunities in Los Angeles? Tell us about them!

One organization we’ve already learned about is Food Forward. They’re a local non-profit that recovers fresh, surplus produce, and distributes it to local relief agencies serving folks facing food insecurity across Southern California.

And there are a number of ways children and families can get involved — from harvesting produce at local farms, to gathering excess food at farmers markets. Or — do you have a lemon tree in your backyard and always have extra lemons? Don’t let them rot! You can also register your backyard’s citrus tree as a harvest location with Food Forward (and get a nice tax write-off!)

We’re excited to share the entire list of volunteer opportunities with you, and would love to get our HTLA readers’ input. Let us know where you volunteer with your kids in L.A.!