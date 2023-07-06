Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: July 7 - 9
End the week with a night at the zoo. Attend a houseparty at a museum. Bring the family to the Getty to learn about diversions and play during the Middle Ages.
Events
Fridays, July 7 - Aug. 18; 6 - 9 p.m.
Zoo Friday Nights
Los Angeles Zoo
5333 Zoo Dr., Griffith Park
Find out what some animals do around twilight and sunset at this late-night zoo adventure. The seven-week series features live music, DJs, a family dance party by GEC Entertainment, games and interactive education stations. The series begins this weekend with a performance by the Masanga Marimba Ensemble, DJ Johnny Hawkes and food trucks Baby’s Badass Burgers, Cousins Maine Lobster, Burnt to a Crisp Texas Smokehouse, Afters Ice Cream, Border Grill and Rice Balls of Fire. Full bars are available for those 21+.
COST: $15 - $25; MORE INFO
Saturday, July 8; 6 p.m.
L.A. Live Score Film Festival 2023
Barnsdall Art Park / Barnsdall Gallery Theatre
4800 Hollywood Blvd., East Hollywood
The Helix Collective and SAGindie present an evening of short films with original scores performed live. The evening begins with a composer and filmmaker panel hosted by Brian Lauritzen, followed by the films and music, and ends with a meet-and-greet. The audience votes for Best Picture and Best Musical Score with the awards presented at the festival's end.
COST: $25; MORE INFO
Saturdays, July 8 - Aug. 5
Life’s Banquet: Food in Films
Norton Simon Museum
411 West Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
The museum presents a film series in conjunction with the exhibition All Consuming: Art and Essence of Food. Filmmaker and educator Joe Petricca curates five films that explore how food and drink affect our lives, beginning this Saturday at 4:30 p.m. with Gabriel Axel’s feature film Babette’s Feast (1987). Seats are on a first-come, first-served basis.
COST: Included with museum admission ($15 - $20); MORE INFO
Saturday, July 8; 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Sunshine Makers Market
The Shops at Sportsmen's Lodge
12833 Ventura Blvd., Studio City
Head to Studio City for the new Sunshine Makers Market. Shop from curated local makers of clothing, jewelry, homemade goods and foods.
COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO
Saturday, July 8; 12 - 5 p.m.
Sabor de Mi Centro Block Party
553 S. Clarence St., Boyle Heights
Los Angeles LGBT Center holds a vibrant, Pride-themed summer celebration of the Latine community of L.A.’s Eastside. The day lifts up Latine LGBTQ+ experiences through a lineup of local performers, music, dancing and food. Health services are also available. Local performers include Cheer LA, Ellas Rock Band, and drag performers Crystal Angelina, BiBi Discoteca, and Fresas Con Crema.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, July 8 - Saturday, Aug. 19
20
David Kordansky Gallery
5130 W. Edgewood Pl., Mid-Wilshire
The group exhibition celebrates the gallery's 20th anniversary, highlighting the works of their diverse community of artists. Artists include David Altmejd, Mario Ayala, Huma Bhabha, Tom of Finland, Guan Xiao, Raul Guerrero, Lauren Halsey, Evan Holloway, Rashid Johnson, William E. Jones, Tala Madani, Chris Martin, Shahryar Nashat, Odili Donald Odita, Anthony Pearson, Richard Tuttle, Lesley Vance, Michael Williams and Betty Woodman. The opening reception takes place on Saturday, July 8 from 6 to 8 p.m.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Friday, July 7 - Friday, Sept. 1
Pageant of the Masters
Irvine Bowl
650 Laguna Canyon Rd., Laguna Beach
Watch classic and contemporary works of art come to life on stage, recreated with theatrical illusion and real people posing in the pictures. This year’s pageant Art Colony: In the Company of Artists — celebrates the 90th anniversary of the first presentation of “living pictures” at the Festival of Arts. The shows take place nightly at 8:30 p.m. throughout the summer season.
COST: Tickets start at $35; MORE INFO
Saturday, July 8; 6 p.m.
Viver Brasil / DJ Muñeka
Grand Performances
350 South Grand Ave., downtown L.A.
Grand Performances continues its 2023 season with the Afro-Brazilian dance theater Viver Brasil presenting “Rezas E Folhas” (“Prayers & Leaves”), an original work by choreographer Vera Passos. The piece “posits Afro-Brazilian traditions of sacred herbalism as urgently necessary interventions against ever-growing acts of climate injustice.” The night opens with the welcoming sounds of DJ Muñeka.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Wednesdays to Sundays, until July 30
Julius Caesar
Old Los Angeles Zoo
4801 Griffith Park Dr., Griffith Park
The Independent Shakespeare Company (ISC) returns with the Bard’s gritty political thriller as part of the 2023 Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival. Bring picnics, blankets and your friends to catch the company’s 20th summer in the park. ISC’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream runs in the park from Aug. 9 to Sept. 3.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, July 8; 7:30 p.m.
Strong Words
St. Francis Center / Holy Spirit L.A.
3621 Brunswick Ave., Atwater Village
Attend a night of music and storytelling under the stars. Hear stories told by Elaine Gale, Stuart Jacobson, Antonio Sacre, Claudette Sutherland and Miyo Yamauchi—music provided by the cast of America’s Happiest Person. Tickets must be purchased in advance.
COST: $10; MORE INFO
Saturday, July 8; 2 p.m. (doors)
80's Retro Rebellion
Pershing Square
532 S. Olive St., downtown L.A.
For some, this concert with When in Rome, Flock Of Seagulls, Men Without Hats, Dramarama and Steve Norman Of Spandau Ballet is a soundtrack of their youth. For others, it’s a night of classic oldies. No matter who you are, it's guaranteed to be a concert for the ages. Fully stocked bars, food trucks, and art vendors will also be available on site. General admission is on a first-come, first-served basis with RSVP.
COST: FREE - $30; MORE INFO
Saturday, July 8; 4 - 5 p.m.
Happy Birthday, Barbara!
The Getty
1200 Getty Center Dr., Brentwood
Celebrate artist Barbara T. Smith’s 92nd birthday with artists and her friends who’ll honor Smith with stories, films and memories. Stay for cake and champagne after the program. Participants include Dark Bob, Nancy Buchanan, Sigrid Burton, Cheri Gaulke, Michael Masucci, Glenn Phillips, Lisa Williamson and Smith herself. The party complements the exhibition Barbara T. Smith: The Way to Be, on view through July 16.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Sunday, July 9; 6 - 10 p.m.
Houseparty!
Torrance Art Museum
3320 Civic Center Dr. N, Torrance
The museum and the city of Torrance’s Community Services Division kicks off its Torrance Summer Nights series with a 21+ dance party. Listen and dance to all-vinyl DJ sets featuring 60s, SKA, Motown, northern soul, funk, disco and 80s music. Beer and wine, plus a HouseParty! 2023 beer cocktail designed by Chef Tadashi Masumoto, will be available for purchase. Proceeds will support the museum and future projects.
COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO
Sunday, July 9; 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Family Festival: Medieval Play
The Getty
1200 Getty Center Dr., Brentwood
Bring the family to a festival inspired by the Middle Ages. Come in costume or create your own tunic and travel through a medieval village to learn a courtly dance, sing with wandering minstrels, and meet Angel, a medieval-breed pony. Play traditional games, and learn how to sword fight with foam swords and shields on the Getty’s expansive garden lawns.
COST: FREE tickets; MORE INFO
Outdoor Pick
Lake Hollywood Reservoir
This isn’t a hike, per se, unless you want to park at the bottom of the residential streets and walk the hills up to Lake Hollywood. But once you get to the reservoir itself, you’ll find that it’s surrounded by a flat, paved road that’s suitable for walking, jogging and biking. The main loop is 3.5 miles long and crosses over the historic Mulholland Dam, which opened in 1924. It’s a peaceful walking path that offers great views of the Hollywood Sign, too. Not allowed at the reservoir: Swimming and dogs.
Viewing Pick
Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars
It’s been 50 years since David Bowie retired Ziggy Stardust at London’s Hammersmith Odeon (on July 3, 1973). Filmmaker D.A. Pennebaker captured the night of glam rock with Bowie and his band for this 1979 documentary. The majority of the film is dedicated to the music, and the film and remastered soundtrack have been expanded to include a medley of “The Jean Genie/Love Me Do” and “Round And Round.” The latter tune featured musician Jeff Beck, whose scenes were cut from the film’s original version. The film screens on July 9 and 10 at the Art Theatre of Long Beach. Tickets: $9 - $13.50.
Dine and Drink Deals
Here are a few dine and drink options to indulge in this week.
- Queen St. opened in Eagle Rock earlier this week at the site of a former 1940s auto service station. The restaurant, from Last Word Hospitality (Found Oyster, Barra Santos, Nossa Caipirinha Bar, et al.), specializes in raw and wood-fired seafood, with chef Ari Kolender drawing from his roots in Charleston, South Carolina. Queen St.’s offerings include Barrier Island Oyster Company Blade Oysters, rockfish ceviche, and lowcountry flavors in dishes such as she-crab soup, Cantabrian anchovy & tomato bread pudding and Carolina Gold Crab Rice as well as desserts such as Sheralyn's Derby Pie, and a Strawberry Rhum Sundae.
- The Taco and Tequila Festival in downtown Long Beach celebrates 200 years of the state of Jalisco (known as the birthplace of tequila). From 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., immerse yourself in taco and tequila culture with food, drinks, entertainment, live music and lucha libre. Tickets: $20 - $85.
- Botanica in Silver Lake continues its Sunday Suppers ($60 - $65) this weekend with a summery, farmers market-based Korean-Californian feast from GANBAE (a project of Botanica's Joanne Bae and Christina Ko of Ganchic.) Dishes include a mung bean jelly salad with seasonal vegetables, cold soba noodles, and a banchan platter. Book on Resy.
- Create Studios, a gallery-style event space and creative studios in Venice holds an Aperitivo Hour on Friday, July 7 from 6 to 9 p.m. Check out the art while indulging in an Italian-inspired evening of aperitifs, music and billiards. Tickets ($25) are limited.
- The 626 Night Market returns to Santa Anita in Arcadia this weekend (July 7 - 9). The market features more than 300 food and merchandise vendors, plus art, games, live performances and music. Admission is $5 in advance and $6 at the door.
