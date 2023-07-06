LAX Just Banned The Sale Of Plastic Water Bottles. Quench Your Thirst With These Alternatives
Topline:
LAX is moving closer to its zero-waste goals. As of June 30, a ban is in effect on the sale of single-use plastic water bottles.
What’s still available? You can buy water in alternative packaging — like cans or boxes — and use public drinking fountains. Or fill up your own bottles at the airport’s 20+ hydration dispensers. You can still buy other beverages in plastic bottles, like sodas.
About those dispensers: When the change was announced, people shared online how the hydration stations need better maintenance. Some said they’re grimy, need new filters and that the water comes out warm. LAist asked airport officials about this, to which a spokesperson said that the stations are regularly “inspected and repaired to ensure they are in working order.”
Go deeper: LAX Explained: Your Guide To Navigating The West Coast’s Most Infuriating Airport
