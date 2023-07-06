Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
Climate and Environment

LAX Just Banned The Sale Of Plastic Water Bottles. Quench Your Thirst With These Alternatives

By  Caitlin Hernández
Published Jul 6, 2023 3:19 PM
A close-up of full plastic water bottles laying down in rows on two shelves.
You won't find plastic bottles like these for sale anymore.
(Photo by רן יניב הרטשטיין
/
Creative Commons license via Flickr)
Support your source for local news!
The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Topline:

LAX is moving closer to its zero-waste goals. As of June 30, a ban is in effect on the sale of single-use plastic water bottles.

What’s still available? You can buy water in alternative packaging — like cans or boxes — and use public drinking fountains. Or fill up your own bottles at the airport’s 20+ hydration dispensers. You can still buy other beverages in plastic bottles, like sodas.

About those dispensers: When the change was announced, people shared online how the hydration stations need better maintenance. Some said they’re grimy, need new filters and that the water comes out warm. LAist asked airport officials about this, to which a spokesperson said that the stations are regularly “inspected and repaired to ensure they are in working order.”

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Go deeper: LAX Explained: Your Guide To Navigating The West Coast’s Most Infuriating Airport

Most Read
Best of LAist