New Pedestrian Improvements Unveiled in Boyle Heights
Topline:
Pedestrian safety improvements were unveiled Thursday morning along Olympic Boulevard in Boyle Heights, where members of the community celebrated the completion of two projects that first broke ground in May.
What's new: The city installed a new traffic signal at the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Orme Avenue and a new flashing crosswalk at Camulos Street. Curb extensions were also installed at Dacotah Street.
Why it matters: Olympic Boulevard is part of the High Injury Network - the 6% of L.A. city streets that account for 70% of pedestrian deaths and severe injuries. There were 309 traffic fatalities in Los Angeles in 2022, the first time in more than 20 years that there were more than 300. In March, 13-year-old Joshua Mora lost his leg after a hit-and-run collision with a motorcycle at Orme Avenue and Whittier Boulevard.
What's next: Councilmember Kevin de León announced Thursday that he received nearly $38 million in funding from CalTrans for pedestrian improvements in the southern area of Boyle Heights. The money will go toward planting trees, pedestrian lighting, crosswalk and intersection improvements and bike lanes.
-
Toxic Algae Is Likely Sickening California's Sea Life. Here's What It Takes To Save A Poisoned Sea LionMarine mammal treatment centers are overwhelmed by sick sea lions, likely due to a toxic algal bloom off of the Southern California coast.
-
The Titanic director made 33 dives to the shipwreck and visited ocean depths in a submersible he built himself. He compares OceanGate to the Titanic, in that both ignored safety warnings.
-
Recent attacks by people who professed white nationalist and neo-Nazi sympathies but are not white themselves have raised a question: Why are some people of color drawn to white supremacist ideology? The answer is complicated.
-
The last time one of the animals was seen in California was in 2008, and prior to that the most recent sighting occurred in 1922.
-
Meet P-113, P-114, and P-115! These mountain lion kittens are just a few weeks old.
-
Our winter weather could see the biggest impacts.